By: Rick Benedict//September 29, 2023//

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 2, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
2-Oct 10:00 AM Virtual GPC, MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison 870076-GPC    870103-MEP No
2-Oct 10:00 AM Chippewa Falls Chippewa County, Highway Y Tower Building Improvements 870982 Yes
3-Oct 10:00 AM Oregon GPC, MEP Bidders, Pit C to Pit B Steam Line Replacement, Oakhill Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oregon 865463-GPC    865468-MEP No
3-Oct 10:00 AM Green Bay Flooring Replacement, Student Union, University of Wisconsin, Green Bay 864474 No
3-Oct 10:00 AM Milwaukee Milwaukee Public Schools,                                                          Admin Building -Data Center Cyclic AC System Replacement- Design Services 870876 No
3-Oct 1:00 PM Fort Atkinson GPC Bidders, Readiness Center Roof Replacement, Department of Military Affairs, Fort Atkinson 866002-GPC No
3-Oct 1:00 PM Madison Re-Bid, Concrete Stairs and Sidewalk Replacement, Buildings 3, 10, 11 & Administration, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison 865438 No
3-Oct 9:00 AM West Allis Community Relations Social Development Commission, Energy Audit, Scope of Work and Final Inspection Services 870852 Yes
4-Oct 10:00 AM Whitehall Trempealeau County,                                                              Existing Structure Demolition 870213 No
4-Oct 10:00 AM Madison Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Primary Tank 6 Rehabilitation Project 870689 Yes
4-Oct 10:00 AM West Bend Washington County, Closed Circuit Television Security System (CCTV) Construction and Installation Project 870220 Yes
4-Oct 10:00 AM Kenosha City of Kenosha,                                                                  Kenosha Fire Station 7 868578 Yes
4-Oct 10:00 AM Ellsworth Village of Ellsworth,                                                                      Re-Bid, Ellsworth Junior High School Demolition Project 870727 Yes
4-Oct 9:00 AM De Pere Brown County,                                                                        East Landfill Tank Access Road 871471 No
4-Oct 11:00 AM Superior City of Superior,                                                                 Pickle Pond TSS Removal 871014 No
5-Oct 10:00 AM Madison State Capitol Lighting Control Upgrades, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison 867441 No
6-Oct 9:30 AM Belgium Repair Shuttle Road Flood Damage, Harrington Beach State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Belgium 866874 No
PLEASE NOTE: The Mandatory Pre Bid Meeting for UWM-WC Electrical Service Upgrade Project is Not Happening on Oct 5 as the Project has been delayed 

