Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 2, 2023

|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|2-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Virtual
|GPC, MEP Bidders, New Academic Building, Levy Hall, University of Wisconsin – Madison
|870076-GPC 870103-MEP
|No
|2-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Chippewa Falls
|Chippewa County, Highway Y Tower Building Improvements
|870982
|Yes
|3-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Oregon
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Pit C to Pit B Steam Line Replacement, Oakhill Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Oregon
|865463-GPC 865468-MEP
|No
|3-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Flooring Replacement, Student Union, University of Wisconsin, Green Bay
|864474
|No
|3-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Public Schools, Admin Building -Data Center Cyclic AC System Replacement- Design Services
|870876
|No
|3-Oct
|1:00 PM
|Fort Atkinson
|GPC Bidders, Readiness Center Roof Replacement, Department of Military Affairs, Fort Atkinson
|866002-GPC
|No
|3-Oct
|1:00 PM
|Madison
|Re-Bid, Concrete Stairs and Sidewalk Replacement, Buildings 3, 10, 11 & Administration, Mendota Mental Health Institute, Department of Health Services, Madison
|865438
|No
|3-Oct
|9:00 AM
|West Allis
|Community Relations Social Development Commission, Energy Audit, Scope of Work and Final Inspection Services
|870852
|Yes
|4-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Whitehall
|Trempealeau County, Existing Structure Demolition
|870213
|No
|4-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, Primary Tank 6 Rehabilitation Project
|870689
|Yes
|4-Oct
|10:00 AM
|West Bend
|Washington County, Closed Circuit Television Security System (CCTV) Construction and Installation Project
|870220
|Yes
|4-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Kenosha
|City of Kenosha, Kenosha Fire Station 7
|868578
|Yes
|4-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Ellsworth
|Village of Ellsworth, Re-Bid, Ellsworth Junior High School Demolition Project
|870727
|Yes
|4-Oct
|9:00 AM
|De Pere
|Brown County, East Landfill Tank Access Road
|871471
|No
|4-Oct
|11:00 AM
|Superior
|City of Superior, Pickle Pond TSS Removal
|871014
|No
|5-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|State Capitol Lighting Control Upgrades, State Capitol Building, Department of Administration, Madison
|867441
|No
|6-Oct
|9:30 AM
|Belgium
|Repair Shuttle Road Flood Damage, Harrington Beach State Park, Department of Natural Resources, Belgium
|866874
|No
|PLEASE NOTE: The Mandatory Pre Bid Meeting for UWM-WC Electrical Service Upgrade Project is Not Happening on Oct 5 as the Project has been delayed