ADDRESS: 805 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh

SIZE: 48,000 square feet

COST: $24.95 million

START MONTH: April 2022

COMPLETION: September 2023

OWNER: Department of Administration – Division of Facilities Development, State of Wisconsin

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: C.D. Smith Construction, Inc., Fond du Lac

STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: OTIE (Oneida Total Integrated Enterprises)

LEAD ARCHITECT: Kahler Slater, Inc., Milwaukee

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: This was the second phase of renovations at Clow Hall for Education and Human Services at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater served as the architect and Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith performed general contracting services. Phase two focused on teacher education and added active learning classrooms, a science education lab, a distance learning lab, outreach space and collaboration spaces for students, project officials said.

Phase one of the project was an addition to Clow Hall for the College of Nursing, which Kahler Slater also designed. The first phase was a $28.9 million project of 140,056 square feet.