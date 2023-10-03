ADDRESS: 805 Algoma Boulevard, Oshkosh
SIZE: 48,000 square feet
COST: $24.95 million
START MONTH: April 2022
COMPLETION: September 2023
OWNER: Department of Administration – Division of Facilities Development, State of Wisconsin
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: C.D. Smith Construction, Inc., Fond du Lac
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: OTIE (Oneida Total Integrated Enterprises)
LEAD ARCHITECT: Kahler Slater, Inc., Milwaukee
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: This was the second phase of renovations at Clow Hall for Education and Human Services at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater served as the architect and Fond du Lac-based C.D. Smith performed general contracting services. Phase two focused on teacher education and added active learning classrooms, a science education lab, a distance learning lab, outreach space and collaboration spaces for students, project officials said.
Phase one of the project was an addition to Clow Hall for the College of Nursing, which Kahler Slater also designed. The first phase was a $28.9 million project of 140,056 square feet.