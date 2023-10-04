Build My Future SE WI sparks youth interest in trade careers

Listen to this article Listen to this article

More than 1,800 students from middle and high schools in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties will attend Build My Future SE WI at the Racine County Fairgrounds, said officials from the regional trade organizations Lakeland Builders Association (LBA) and the Racine Kenosha Builders Association (RKBA).

The event kicks off at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., in Union Grove on Oct. 11 and 12. Teens will meet with industry partners and try physical and virtual activities such as carpentry, plumbing, masonry, concrete and roofing to get a taste of trades careers.

There will be nearly 30 exhibitors with hands-on activities thanks to industry sponsors, event officials said. One exhibitor will build sawhorses to donate to nonprofit organizations and another will create concrete tables and benches to donate to schools. Employment organizations will also be on site with activities and addressing apprenticeship and other educational opportunities, officials added.

Exhibitors include but are not limited to Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin Apprenticeship, Gateway Technical College, LIUNA Wisconsin Laborers, North Shore Bank, WE Energies and Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership | Big Step.

Major event sponsors were Sturtevant-based Perma-Structo, concrete and aggregate supplier Ozinga and Elkhorn-based Stebnitz Builders, Inc., officials said. There were 20 additional sponsors and 20 exhibitors for the event’s first year, officials added.

Middle school students will attend on day one and high school students on day two. Students will receive a safety briefing before entering the event area. They will also get t-shirts, safety glasses and a drawstring bag.

Michelle Dawson, the executive officer of RKBA said the response to the event was very positive.

“Industry partners really stepped up and schools were very willing to participate. They are looking for events like this,” she added.

Middle schools’ registration is full and includes over 1,000 students from schools such as Elkhorn Area Middle School, Brookwood Middle School and KTEC East & West. Around 800 high school students from institutions such as Union Grove Union High School, Burlington High School and Academies of Racine Horlick will be in attendance as well.

LBA held a trial run Build My Future event in fall of 2022 in Walworth County, event officials said. After seeing success, the organization partnered with RKBA in early 2023 to establish a larger event. Build My Future started in the Springfield, Mo. area and spread across the United States, including several annual events in Wisconsin, officials added.

Patricia Bladow, executive officer of LBA, said she was thrilled to see this year’s event come together. She introduced the Build MY Future concept to LBA in 2019.

“Last fall’s event was amazing and working with RKBA this year has been incredible. It’s a dream to have this event come together now,” Bladow said.

Both LBA and RKBA are nonprofit trade organizations serving home builders and the building industry, officials said. LBA has a remote office and covers Walworth County, and RKBA has an office in Sturtevant and covers Racine and Kenosha counties. Both are part of the Wisconsin Builders Association and the National Association of Home Builders, officials added.