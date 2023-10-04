Listen to this article Listen to this article



Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Thursday announced his recommendations for the 2024 county budget, including investments for items such as affordable housing.

After Wisconsin Act 12 passed, the county board voted to increase the local sales tax by 0.4%. In Crowley’s $1.36 billion recommended operating budget, there would be a $24 million decrease to the property tax. The total tax levy is more than $288 million, a 7.67% decrease from 2023’s levels. The levy is the total amount of money collected from property taxes.

Officials have previously reported the risk of a fiscal cliff for both Milwaukee County and the city. The extra revenue helped avert this, but at a meeting Crowley said it wasn’t a cure all and the county will still have to manage its money responsibly. The county still had to pay down its pension liabilities and pension obligation bond, he added.

Crowley announced a total of $4 million earmarked for affordable housing development, built off previous investments such as $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

“Housing is a matter of public health and housing security is a critical social determinant of health. Our shared vision for Milwaukee County includes expanding equitable access to safe, quality and affordable housing. Housing availability, affordability and stability are paramount not only to health outcomes and community safety, but it’s also for economic production and activity,” Crowley said on Thursday to the Board of County Supervisors.

The county supervisor said the $4 million will be combined with other funds to bring four more affordable housing developments to Milwaukee County. After listing ongoing projects in Oak Creek and West Allis, Crowley called this the largest push for suburban affordable housing in 20 years.

In addition to housing projects, the county Department of Health and Human Services will get a one-time funding for $1 million in home repair funds, according to the budget.

The County Board of Supervisors will host a meeting in November to decide whether to adopt the new budget.

In March, Crowley signed legislation to start construction of four affordable housing projects in the Milwaukee area. The deal was made with the developers Scott Crawford, Inc., J. Jeffers & Co., Luther Group, MSP Real Estate Inc. and Jewish Family Services, Inc.