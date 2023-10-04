Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announces support for affordable housing with federal funding

By: Ethan Duran//October 4, 2023//

Home>Government>

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announces support for affordable housing with federal funding

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, far left, greets U.S. President Joe Biden, far right. In between are Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Gov. Tony Evers. Crowley's 2024 budget recommendations include funding for affordable housing which uses some funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which Biden signed in 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announces support for affordable housing with federal funding

By: Ethan Duran//October 4, 2023//

Listen to this article

The Blueprint:
  • On Thursday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley proposed his $1.36 billion 2024 recommended budget
  • The budget includes $4 million for access to affordable housing development, and another million in home repair funds
  • The funding for affordable housing investment builds off previous investments, including $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding
  • County officials said money will go to development in Milwaukee suburbs such as West Allis and Oak Creek. The county executive said this will be the largest push for affordable housing in these areas in 20 years

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on Thursday announced his recommendations for the 2024 county budget, including investments for items such as affordable housing.

After Wisconsin Act 12 passed, the county board voted to increase the local sales tax by 0.4%. In Crowley’s $1.36 billion recommended operating budget, there would be a $24 million decrease to the property tax. The total tax levy is more than $288 million, a 7.67% decrease from 2023’s levels. The levy is the total amount of money collected from property taxes.

Officials have previously reported the risk of a fiscal cliff for both Milwaukee County and the city. The extra revenue helped avert this, but at a meeting Crowley said it wasn’t a cure all and the county will still have to manage its money responsibly. The county still had to pay down its pension liabilities and pension obligation bond, he added.

Crowley announced a total of $4 million earmarked for affordable housing development, built off previous investments such as $12 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

“Housing is a matter of public health and housing security is a critical social determinant of health. Our shared vision for Milwaukee County includes expanding equitable access to safe, quality and affordable housing. Housing availability, affordability and stability are paramount not only to health outcomes and community safety, but it’s also for economic production and activity,” Crowley said on Thursday to the Board of County Supervisors.

The county supervisor said the $4 million will be combined with other funds to bring four more affordable housing developments to Milwaukee County. After listing ongoing projects in Oak Creek and West Allis, Crowley called this the largest push for suburban affordable housing in 20 years.

In addition to housing projects, the county Department of Health and Human Services will get a one-time funding for $1 million in home repair funds, according to the budget.

The County Board of Supervisors will host a meeting in November to decide whether to adopt the new budget.

In March, Crowley signed legislation to start construction of four affordable housing projects in the Milwaukee area. The deal was made with the developers Scott Crawford, Inc., J. Jeffers & Co., Luther Group, MSP Real Estate Inc. and Jewish Family Services, Inc.

Related Content

Lawmakers block update for new commercial building standards

Advocates said new building energy standards would have saved contractors money.

October 2, 2023

Milwaukee mayor’s $1.9B budget proposal has infrastructure boost

The Blueprint: Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s proposed city budget for 2024 totals up to $1.9 bil[...]

September 29, 2023

$700M Brewers stadium overhaul proposal comes with new contracting language

Construction labor groups wanted more guarantees for local work on American Family Field.

September 21, 2023

Wisconsin contractors urge Kenosha council to delay vote over bidding ordinance

Kenosha officials will vote on an ordinance which contractors say will bar some firms from working on area pub[...]

September 18, 2023

Lawmakers forward nearly $700M plan to repair American Family Field

Republicans want Milwaukee to help pay for the Brewers, but it’s not clear if local officials will play ball[...]

September 18, 2023

State senate passes clarification bill for roadbuilders and utilities, revives oil pipeline installa...

The Wisconsin State Senate on Thursday passed a bill clarifying damages for roadbuilders who run into utilitie[...]

September 15, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles