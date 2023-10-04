New bids sought for demolition of Ford building

Listen to this article Listen to this article



The Blueprint Minnesota Department of Administration is searching for a contractor to demolish the 110-year-old Ford Building on University Avenue in St. Paul.

Initial attempts to find a contractor to demolish the building and construct a new access tunnel under University Avenue were unsuccessful.

Demolition bids are due by Oct. 9, with demolition expected to begin in early November and take three to four months.

By Brian Johnson

BridgeTower Media Newswires

Minnesota officials are seeking new bids to take down the deteriorated Ford Building on University Avenue in St. Paul after coming up empty in their first attempt to land a contractor.

The Minnesota Department of Administration initially sought contractor bids to demolish the 110-year-old structure at 117 University Ave. W. and build a new access tunnel under University Avenue, said Wayne Waslaski, the department’s director of real estate and construction services.

Nobody responded, so the department went back to the drawing board.

“What we heard from feedback is that there were coordination issues between getting a demolition contractor as the prime and the general contractor as a sub for the tunnel piece,” Waslaski said in an interview. “What we are re-bidding is the demolition only. We will come back and bid tunnel access structure separately. That work won’t start until spring anyway, so it doesn’t really impact the overall schedule to do it that way.”

Demolition bids are due Oct. 9. Waslaski expects demolition to begin in early November and take three or four months to complete. Waslaski said the entire project, including tunnel work, should be complete by fall 2024. A bonding bill approved last spring included $4.5 million for demolition, tunnel work and other site improvements.

Ford Motor Co. constructed the building in 1914 for production of Model Ts and other uses. In 1952, the state of Minnesota acquired the building for use as office space.

The department says it would be cost-prohibitive to renovate and reuse the building, which has been vacant since 2004. Among other things, the roof system, windows and basement foundation walls are in poor condition, the building systems are “severely outdated,” and a renovation would require the removal of significant “hazardous materials,” according to a project narrative.

“Facility condition assessments rate the building in crisis condition due to failing or failed building envelope, roofing, and mechanicals,” department spokesman Curt Yoakum said in March. “The department has had to invest in repairs to the façade and foundation just to ensure the safety of pedestrians using the sidewalk.”

In its next capital budget request, the department will seek planning money to determine the future of the site. Redevelopment of the site could tie in with the community’s desire to create a stronger connection between the neighborhood and the nearby State Capitol campus, Waslaski said.