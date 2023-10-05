Listen to this article Listen to this article

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced Wisconsin’s fastest growing county will award $10.8 million to kick off eight affordable housing projects, which will translate into construction of 458 affordable housing units.

Of those planned units, 410 are expected to go up in the city of Madison and the remaining 48 will go to the communities of Oregon and Fitchburg, county officials said. The funding comes from the county Affordable Housing Development Fund, which was created in 2015 to help create housing for those living below the area median income.

Parisi said the onset of affordable projects created more opportunity for county residents.

“Affordable housing plays a key role in increasing opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents, and we are excited the Affordable Housing Development Fund will help support these new projects in our community. Through these types of partnerships, we can create more affordable housing projects and, in turn, advance efforts that make housing more accessible in our community,” Parisi added.

Since 2015, the development fund committed more than $42.5 million to projects including in 2023. A total of 56% of funds went to projects inside Madison and 44% have gone to projects outside of Madison. There have been more than 2,808 units constructed with 2,507 (91%) of units being affordable, county officials explained.

In 2022, Dane County allocated more than $7.8 million for affordable housing projects in and out of Madison. Last year’s money went to the creation of more than 550 units.

Eligible projects went through an application process with Dane County. The Dane County Board was scheduled Thursday to discuss a resolution to approve these allocations.

Here are the projects on the horizon with Dane County’s support.