Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced Wisconsin’s fastest growing county will award $10.8 million to kick off eight affordable housing projects, which will translate into construction of 458 affordable housing units.
Of those planned units, 410 are expected to go up in the city of Madison and the remaining 48 will go to the communities of Oregon and Fitchburg, county officials said. The funding comes from the county Affordable Housing Development Fund, which was created in 2015 to help create housing for those living below the area median income.
Parisi said the onset of affordable projects created more opportunity for county residents.
“Affordable housing plays a key role in increasing opportunity for all of Dane County’s residents, and we are excited the Affordable Housing Development Fund will help support these new projects in our community. Through these types of partnerships, we can create more affordable housing projects and, in turn, advance efforts that make housing more accessible in our community,” Parisi added.
Since 2015, the development fund committed more than $42.5 million to projects including in 2023. A total of 56% of funds went to projects inside Madison and 44% have gone to projects outside of Madison. There have been more than 2,808 units constructed with 2,507 (91%) of units being affordable, county officials explained.
Eligible projects went through an application process with Dane County. The Dane County Board was scheduled Thursday to discuss a resolution to approve these allocations.
Here are the projects on the horizon with Dane County’s support.
$970,000 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for the 24-unit Main Street Townhomes project at 249 N. Main Street, Oregon. The project includes 24 units made of three-bedroom units. Each unit will be affordable, with five units for 30%, 10 at 50% and nine at 80% of the county median income. Five units will be set aside for individuals and families who are unsheltered. The project will likely submit a 4% application to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority this year
$1.37 million to 680 Canyons LLC for The Canyons, 60 units at 680 Canyon Drive in Madison. The project is made up of 60 units, including 14 one-bedroom, 31 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom units. 12 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 24 units will be affordable to households at 50% and 15 units will be affordable to households at 60% of the county median income. Nine remaining units will be offered at market rate rent. The Canyons will target six units to people experiencing homelessness. The project secured a 9% tax credit award
$970,000 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for Uptown Hills Townhomes, a 24-unit project at 5078 Haight Farm Road in Fitchburg. The project will have 24 units made up of three-bedroom apartments. Five units will be affordable at 30%, 10 units affordable at 50% and nine units affordable at 80% of the county median income. Uptown Hills will target five units for unsheltered households. The project will likely apply to WHEDA for 4% tax credits this year
$1.51 million to MSP Real Estate for Yellowstone Apartments, a 60-unit development at 426 South Yellowstone Drive in Madison. The project will have 25 1-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom units. A total of 12 units will be affordable at 30%, 24 units will be affordable at 50% and 15 units will be affordable at 60% of the area median income. The remaining nine units will be market rate, and the developer will target 12 units to households experiencing homelessness. The project has secured a 9% tax credit award
$2.51 million to Northpointe Development II Corporation for Merchant Place, a 124-unit project at 6706 and 6714 Odana Road in Madison. The project will include 14 studios, 64 one-bedroom, 20 two-bedroom and 26 three-bedroom units. 25 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 49 units at 50%, 16 units at 60% and 34 units at 80% of the county median income. The developer will target 25 units to households experiencing homelessness. The project is expected to submit a 4% tax credit application to WHEDA in January 2024
$1.37 million to Neighborhood House Community Center for The Neighborhood House Apartments, a 60-unit project at 29 S. Mills Street in Madison. The project includes 30 one-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units. 12 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 25 units at 50% and 14 units at 60% of the county median income. The remaining nine units will be market rate. A total of 12 units will be targeted to households experiencing homelessness. The project expects to submit a 4% tax credit application to WHEDA in January 2024
$1.61 million to Lutheran Social Services & JT Klein Company for Oak Ridge at University Park II, an 80-unit project at 655 S. Whitney Way in Madison. The project calls for 46 one-bedroom and 34 two-bedroom units. 16 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 32 units at 50% and 32 units at 80% of the county median income. A total of 16 units will be targeted to households experiencing homelessness. The project expects to receive a non-competitive 4% tax credit award
556,801 to Lutheran Social Services and JT Klein Company for University Park Commons II, a 68-unit project at 625 Sand Pearl Lane in Madison. The project will include 36 one-bedroom, 18 two-bedroom and 14 three-bedroom units. 22 units will be affordable to households at 30%, 15 units at 50% and 16 units at 60% county median income. The remaining 15 units will be market rate. A total of 14 units will be targeted to households experiencing homelessness. The project secured a 9% tax credit award
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.