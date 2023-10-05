Listen to this article Listen to this article

Waukesha residents on Monday will be able to track their new water supply as the city makes the switch to Lake Michigan water, according to the city’s water utility.

Construction crews are completing a 35-mile, $286 million pipeline project that will move Lake Michigan water to Waukesha. The city is switching its water supply due to levels of radium in the local groundwater, which exceed federal standards. A court ordered the city to build the pipeline by September of 2023.

In September, Waukesha and Milwaukee officials toasted the switch with glasses of lake water. However, the switch was pushed back to October due to a glitch with the new water pumps, according to multiple reports.

Utility customers on Monday will be able to track progress of the new water supply with an interactive map, city officials said. The map is available on the Waukesha Water Utility website, however it won’t show activity until Monday, officials added.

The change from groundwater to lake water will happen within the first five days for 90% of its customers, Waukesha Water Utility officials said. Customers on the edge of the utility’s surface area, at dead ends or cul-de-sacs will take as long as three or four weeks for the new water supply to reach them, officials added.

Around 50 million gallons of water will travel through 300 miles of water mains over the next several weeks, starting on the east side of Waukesha, officials explained.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly said most city residents have asked for certainty about when the water will reach their home or business.

“Having this information will help residents understand when the new water supply may reach them, so they can watch for potential issues like discolored water. The map will also help our business customers who need to make adjustments for the water supply,” Reilly added.

Lake Michigan water samples taken from flushed hydrants will show up in blue areas on the map, however lake water may also show up in places that are not colored blue on the map, officials explained.

The switch was originally planned for mid-September but the utility pushed the date back to Monday, Oct 9. The delay was to provide more certainty about the timing of the change and address issues that came up during preparations, officials said.

Reilly said the utility’s goal was to minimize inconveniences during the transition.

“The extra time gave utility staff to ensure the best product. For example, utility officials decided to empty the new above-ground reservoirs and refill them to minimize any potential taste or odor problems during the transition. It also addressed programming issues that had developed with its new water pumps during startup testing,” Reilly added.

Reilly said it took 20 years of studies, permit applications and planning to complete the pipeline.

Residents may notice a different taste in Waukesha water in the coming weeks. That’s because the city will switch its disinfectant from chlorine to chloramines, explained Waukesha utility manager Dan Duchniak. Around 860,000 people in the Milwaukee area drink chloramine treated water currently.

The project involves five contracts, including a water supply pipeline, new booster stations in Milwaukee and Waukesha and an outgoing pipeline. When Waukesha residents use the water, it will be treated and returned to the Root River.