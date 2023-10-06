Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 9, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|10:00 AM
|Calumet
|Town of Calumet, Reconstruct Sanitary Manholes 30 through 35
|870511
|No
|8:00 AM
|Marinette
|Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, North Coast Marine Manufacturing Training Center, Weld Lab Remodel
|873330
|No
|8:30 AM
|Oshkosh
|City of Oshkosh, IFB Police Department 3rd Avenue Renovation
|873309
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Alternate Water Supply Pump Replacement, Winnebago Mental Health Institution, Department of Health Services, Winnebago
|866585-GPC 866595-MEP
|No
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|City of Milwaukee, HP-189 Howard Filter Rehabilitation
|873790
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Eau Claire
|Eau Claire Area School District, South Middle School Freezer Replacement
|872072
|No
|10:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Roof Replacement – Area SC1
|873979
|Yes
|2:00 PM
|Stanley
|GPC, Bidders, Unit 4 Roof Replacement, Stanley Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Stanley
|868736-GPC
|No
|10:00 AM
|Menomonie
|Chippewa Valley Technical College, CVTC Menomonie Campus Remodel
|870161
|No
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|City of Oshkosh, Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester and Headworks Roof Replacement
|871426
|Yes
|1:00 PM
|Milwaukee
|Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), Generator Replacement at Admin-Bldg Central Offices
|873960
|No
|10:00 AM
|Fish Creek
|Fish Creek Sanitary District #1, Upper Bluff Interceptor Sewer – TID (Phase 1)
|873140
|No
|1:30 PM
|Superior
|GPC Bidders, Roof Replacement, Superior Multi-Division Facility, Department of Transportation, Superior
|869606-GPC
|No
|8:30 AM
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, Building Data Closet
|873045
|Yes
|9:30 AM
|Appleton
|Fox Valley Technical College, Services Control Room Remodel
|873043
|Yes
|2:00 PM
|Madison
|City of Madison, State Street Campus Garage Mixed-Use Project
|874104
|No