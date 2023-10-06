Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 9, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//October 6, 2023//

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
10:00 AM Calumet Town of Calumet, Reconstruct Sanitary Manholes 30 through 35 870511 No
8:00 AM Marinette Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, North Coast Marine Manufacturing Training Center, Weld Lab Remodel 873330 No
8:30 AM Oshkosh City of Oshkosh,                                                                    IFB Police Department 3rd Avenue Renovation 873309 Yes
10:00 AM Oshkosh GPC, MEP Bidders, Re-Bid – Alternate Water Supply Pump Replacement, Winnebago Mental Health Institution, Department of Health Services, Winnebago 866585-GPC  866595-MEP No
10:00 AM Milwaukee City of Milwaukee, HP-189 Howard Filter Rehabilitation 873790 Yes
10:00 AM Eau Claire Eau Claire Area School District, South Middle School Freezer Replacement 872072 No
10:00 AM Green Bay Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Roof Replacement – Area SC1 873979 Yes
2:00 PM Stanley GPC, Bidders, Unit 4 Roof Replacement, Stanley Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Stanley 868736-GPC No
10:00 AM Menomonie Chippewa Valley Technical College, CVTC Menomonie Campus Remodel 870161 No
10:00 AM Oshkosh City of Oshkosh, Wastewater Treatment Plant Digester and Headworks Roof Replacement 871426 Yes
1:00 PM Milwaukee Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), Generator Replacement at Admin-Bldg Central Offices 873960 No
10:00 AM Fish Creek Fish Creek Sanitary District #1, Upper Bluff Interceptor Sewer – TID (Phase 1) 873140 No
1:30 PM Superior GPC Bidders, Roof Replacement, Superior Multi-Division Facility, Department of Transportation, Superior 869606-GPC No
8:30 AM Appleton Fox Valley Technical College,                                           Building Data Closet 873045 Yes
9:30 AM Appleton Fox Valley Technical College,                                             Services Control Room Remodel 873043 Yes
2:00 PM Madison City of Madison, State Street Campus Garage Mixed-Use Project 874104 No

