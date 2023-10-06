Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PUNCH LIST: Northwestern Mutual overhaul & Bird-Safe Glass (VIDEO)

By: Ethan Duran//October 6, 2023//

Home>Today's News>

PUNCH LIST: Northwestern Mutual overhaul & Bird-Safe Glass (VIDEO)

PUNCH LIST: Northwestern Mutual overhaul & Bird-Safe Glass (VIDEO)

By: Ethan Duran//October 6, 2023//

Listen to this article

The week’s fastest minute in construction.

Related Content

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 9, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 6, 2023

Dane County awards $10.5M for more than 450 affordable housing units

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced Wisconsin’s fastest growing county will award $10.8 m[...]

October 5, 2023

Wisconsin court upholds Madison’s bird-safe glass ordinance

The court rejected an appeal from five trade associations, including the Associated Builders and Contractors o[...]

October 5, 2023

Interactive map will track Waukesha’s switch to lake water

Waukesha residents will be able to track progress of lake water through an interactive map as the city prepare[...]

October 5, 2023

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announces support for affordable housing with federal fundi...

On Thursday, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley proposed his $1.36 billion 2024 recommended budget.

October 4, 2023

New bids sought for demolition of Ford building

Minnesota officials are seeking new bids to take down the deteriorated Ford Building on University Avenue in S[...]

October 4, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles