Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Blueprint: Legislators introduced a bill to use $614 million in public money from the state, Milwaukee County and city to help pay for renovations to American Family Field through 2050.

Milwaukee County and the city are set to pay a combined total of $7.5 million annually, but Rep. Rob Brooks, who helped introduce the deal, said the number can be amended.

Two union representatives, Terry McGowan of the Operating Engineers Local 139 and Cory Gall of the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association, suggested to lawmakers that future work done at the Brewers stadium will be done by a union construction workforce.

The Brewers deal will have the same provisions for women and minority contracting as it did in 1995, according to a city of Milwaukee spokesperson. The city also has a 40% minimum hiring goal for unemployed and underemployed residents for construction contracts over $1 million.

Legislators and Brewers officials said a working group will be created with Milwaukee County and the city to explore development opportunities on 160 acres of land around the park. Construction union officials supported the redevelopment of the nearby Komatsu site. The Blueprint:

While discussing the $700M proposed Brewers stadium deal, a co-author revealed the sports team will possibly look into a working group to develop some of the 160 acres of parking lot surrounding American Family Field in Milwaukee. Union advocates have also said it’s likely organized labor will continue to provide the construction workforce needed to maintain and build the park.

In September, Republicans Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Rep. Rob Brooks and Sen. Dan Feyen introduced a plan to use more than $614 million in public money to maintain the Brewers stadium and extend the lease through 2050. The plan includes more than $200 million from Milwaukee County and the city, a contrast to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal in February 2023.

A snapshot of the current plan: The state of Wisconsin would pay a total of $411 million through the term of the new lease, according to a report from the Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The Milwaukee Brewers would pay $132 million, and Milwaukee County and the city combined would pay $202.5 million. Each of these sums are spread out over 27 years.

Milwaukee County and the city will pay a combined total of $7.5 million annually until 2050 if the legislation passes. While speaking in front of an Assembly committee on Thursday, Brooks said that number could be amended to a lower amount. It’s also possible the bill can be amended to include a working group to explore ways to develop the parking lots around the Brewers stadium, he added.

Union leadership supports Brewers deal, say local work and apprenticeships will continue

Terry McGowan, the president and business manager of the Operating Engineers Local 139, said the project to maintain the park would have similar hiring goals for local workers, women and minorities as it did in 1995 when the initial Miller Park was in planning stages. McGowan and Cory Gall, president of the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association, supported the bill and said union work was likely to continue.

Rep. Francesca Hong, a Democrat from Madison, asked the union representatives if they had agreements or contract negotiations for hiring goals, and if they were assured the Brewers will hire a union workforce.

“From construction through all the maintenance and upkeep projects, I know speaking for the Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association, we’ve been good on union jobs in all the work since the beginning. I don’t see that changing,” answered Gall.

McGowan corroborated Gall’s statement and noted he wasn’t aware of non-union work done on the park.

“As far as hiring goals, that was the initial agreement we signed when we built that stadium. … I was part of the negotiations. We’re doing the same with the infrastructure we will be building around the stadium to accommodate the traffic,” McGowan added, referring to the Interstate 94 East-West project in the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee.

The original Brewers bill, Wisconsin Act 1995, included provisions for minority and women contracting. Those provisions remain in state law and aren’t altered by the first draft of the recent bill, said Jeff Fleming, spokesperson for the Milwaukee mayor’s office. Like with other multi-million projects within city limits, Milwaukee uses the Residents Preference Program to make sure at least 40% of the workforce uses city residents who may be out of work.

“Additionally, the mayor is a strong proponent of community participation provisions codified in Chapter 355 of the Milwaukee Ordinances. When a project receives more than $1 million in ‘direct’ city support, the requirements for participation of city residents and the use of small business enterprises are activated,” Fleming noted.

“A lot of great careers will be launched once again due largely to our beloved stadium,” McGowan said at the meeting. “Please do not allow all this to be an empty parking lot. I urge you to pass this bill.”

Responding to legislators’ questions, McGowan said a “few generations” of new apprenticeships will be possible at the stadium going to 2050.

Legislature and Brewers officials said there are hurdles to development at American Family Field

Whether or not the parking lots around American Family Field can be built into taxable business has been a hot topic, considering news about the Brewers’ deal was released around the time the Tampa Bay Rays announced construction of a new $1.3 billion stadium and redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District. Rays representatives said redevelopment will include thousands of housing units, over 1 million square feet in office space, hotels and a concert venue.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers launched their own entertainment and sports areas, the Deer District and Titletown, respectively.

While speaking at the town hall last week, Brooks said there was “no chance” of the Brewers or another entity investing money into development around the American Family Field “without certainty,” but said there was potential for Brewers, the county and city to work together to redevelop surface parking lots. However, he noted one of the amendments to the deal includes a working group to explore future development.

“Business needs certainty. If we come to an agreement sooner rather than later, we can save seven years of angst and get this ball rolling. One of the amendments we’ve talked about, and the city and county and Brewers have been grateful, is to come and build a work group to look at future development as a partnership between those three,” Brooks added.

Because American Family Field is exempt from property taxes, it would be difficult to use tax increment financing as a funding source. Brooks told lawmakers there would be potential for development after reaching a deal.

In September, president of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, Rick Schlesinger, said it was a possibility some development could happen around the ballpark, but he didn’t think it would happen “anytime soon.”

At the meeting, Schlesinger told lawmakers about the development working group with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson but noted there were still “not impossible, but significant” obstacles in the way.

“There’s going to be a working group established with local officials, which we are heartily endorsing and extremely excited to participate in. What I’ve talked about with mayor Johnson and executive Crowley and others is not to be anti-development, but rather we have to look at certain realities and hurdles with our site that are somewhat unique,” Schlesinger told lawmakers, noting the state of Wisconsin owned the land the ballpark and surface lots occupied.

“To develop real estate and ask for tens of millions of dollars, we’d need a 99-year lease or need to own the land,” Schlesinger added. Schlesinger said dense structures like parking garages would exacerbate existing problems with traffic entering and exiting ball games. “I’m first and foremost in the baseball business,” he added.

Dan Bukiewicz, president of the Milwaukee Construction and Building Trades Council, said the deal should be looked at as an opportunity for a development district. “You can do both a parking lot and a district, and maybe even improve it,” he added.

West Milwaukee and the Komatsu site were prime examples of redevelopment where an entertainment district could serve areas near the stadium, Bukiewicz continued. These projects could be funded with tax increment financing to expand the city’s tax base, he added.

“There’s a possibility this money generates itself as well. Maybe jumpstart it through current means, through the Brewers, city and county and state, and have it generate money. Parking is at a premium, I understand that. But we don’t want to be left with a sea of parking,” Bukiewicz said.