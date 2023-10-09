Listen to this article Listen to this article



The Blueprint: The Wells Fargo Foundation announced a $100,000 grant to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity to support its affordable housing goals

In 2022, Wells Fargo announced a $7.5 million grant to the Community Development Alliance (CDA) to expand homeownership for people of color in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Habitat will build 80 single-family homes and developer Emem Group will build 40 new, affordable rental units in alignment with CDA’s Collective Affordable Housing Plan

Milwaukee Habitat Executive Director Brian Sonderman called Wells Fargo’s support crucial as the organization works to address affordable housing challenges in the city

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity announced volunteers from Wells Fargo and Milwaukee Habitat staff together built a home in the King Park neighborhood in Milwaukee. While the project was underway, the Wells Fargo Foundation announced it would give a $100,000 grant to Milwaukee Habitat to get it closer to its affordable housing goals.

Last year, Wells Fargo announced a $7.5 million grant to the Community Develop Alliance (CDA) as part of its Wealth Opportunities Realized Through Homeownership (WORTH) initiative to expand homeownership for people of color in Milwaukee, Milwaukee Habitat officials said.

Milwaukee Habitat is aligned with the CDA’s Collective Affordable Housing Plan, which partners with public and private funders and stakeholders to advance racial equity by creating access to quality housing for Black and Latine Milwaukee residents, officials added.

Construction is underway in and around King Park where Habitat plans to build 80 single-family homes. Milwaukee-based developer Emem Group will also build 40 new and affordable rental units. Both actions are part of Milwaukee Habitat’s alignment with the CDA affordable housing plan.

Brian Sonderman, the executive director for Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, said Wells Fargo support for both the CDA and Milwaukee Habitat will directly impact the lives of families struggling with the cost of housing in the city.

“Wells Fargo’s ongoing commitment of financial and volunteer support is crucial during this time of intense need,” Sonderman added.

The company’s $100,000 grant will also support Milwaukee Habitat’s Critical Home Repair program, officials said. The program provides affordable home repair services, like roof and foundation work, for existing homeowners who earn below the median income.

Milwaukee Habitat is working to address an affordable housing crisis, where officials said one in three renters spend half of their income or more on housing.

Teig Whaley-Smith, the chief alliance executive for CDA, said building homes was a key to advance racial equity in Milwaukee and thanked Wells Fargo for its support.

“Seeing walls for these homes going up in King Park shows what we can accomplish together. A home is foundational to human dignity and a key way to advance racial equity for Black and Latine Milwaukeeans. I’m grateful that Wells Fargo recognizes the need for greater access to homeownership in our city, and we appreciate that the company and its local employees continue to support our efforts,” Whaley-Smith added.

Wells Fargo is holding a month-long initiative called Welcome Home, where company employees across the country are working with local charities towards affordable housing, which is the company foundation’s priority, officials said.

Tony Nguyen, branch banking executive for Wells Fargo Wisconsin, said the company was proud to support organizations such as Milwaukee Habitat and the CDA to strengthen the city.

Nguyen added company employees “are committed to opening pathways for affordable homeownership so they can pass that legacy on and grow generational wealth.”