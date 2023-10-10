Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Brickham, McClone, Epp join McMahon

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 10, 2023//

Home>TDR People>

Brickham, McClone, Epp join McMahon

Debra Epp (from left), Brooklyn Brickham and Mike McClone.

Brickham, McClone, Epp join McMahon

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 10, 2023//

Listen to this article

McMahon has hired Brooklyn Brickham as an architectural designer and Mike McClone as a senior municipal technician at its headquarters in Wisconsin, and Debra Epp as an administrative assistant at its Illinois office.

Brickham is a graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, where she earned her associate degree in architecture. She was a McMahon intern while pursuing her degree and began her architectural designer role full-time following graduation.

McClone joins McMahon’s Environmental and Infrastructure division, bringing with him 28 years of municipal service in civil engineering, land surveying and environmental permitting.

Epp has an associate degree in microcomputer processing from Oakton Community College and experience in accounts payable.

Related Content

Ver Voort joins the Board of Directors at Consolidated Construction

Paul Ver Voort has nearly 20 years of experience at CCC and worked as project executive.

October 10, 2023

Tri City Glass & Door appoints Hartman as president, announces transition to 100% employee-owne...

Appleton-based Tri City Glass & Door has announced that Ryan Hartman will step into the role of president effe[...]

October 2, 2023
raSmith

raSmith’s Tippery to participate in Wastewater Industry Operations Challenge

Chris Tippery, senior project manager with raSmith, will participate in the Water Environment Federation’s T[...]

September 28, 2023

Achterberg hired as Boldt’s new chief information officer

Maribeth Achterberg is The Boldt Co.’s new chief information officer and a member of the firm’s executive [...]

September 27, 2023

Matt Moroney steps up as CEO of Wangard Partners

Stewart Wangard will take on the role of executive chairman of the Board at Wangard.

September 22, 2023
Julia Jude has joined Kahler Slater

Kahler Slater welcomes Jude as principal, pediatric practice leader

Julia Jude has joined Kahler Slater as a principal and pediatric practice leader for its health care market.

September 20, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles