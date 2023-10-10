Brickham, McClone, Epp join McMahon

Listen to this article Listen to this article

McMahon has hired Brooklyn Brickham as an architectural designer and Mike McClone as a senior municipal technician at its headquarters in Wisconsin, and Debra Epp as an administrative assistant at its Illinois office.

Brickham is a graduate of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, where she earned her associate degree in architecture. She was a McMahon intern while pursuing her degree and began her architectural designer role full-time following graduation.

McClone joins McMahon’s Environmental and Infrastructure division, bringing with him 28 years of municipal service in civil engineering, land surveying and environmental permitting.

Epp has an associate degree in microcomputer processing from Oakton Community College and experience in accounts payable.