Listen to this article Listen to this article

A bipartisan group of U.S. Senate and Congress members sent a joint letter calling on President Joe Biden to free up more than one billion dollars to repair the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Superior and Duluth.

In August, transportation departments in Wisconsin and Minnesota applied for $1.07 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation amid federal funding through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). Project officials expect bridge repairs to cost around $1.8 billion in 2028 dollars, and both states will contribute a combined total of $800 million.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin and eight other legislators from Wisconsin and Minnesota wrote a letter to Biden to support that states’ application.

“Over 33,000 vehicles cross the bridge per day, including commuters and visitors. The Blatnik Bridge is also an essential economic engine in the region and a key link in the global supply chain. Each year, 265,000 trucks transporting nearly $4 billion in goods pass over the bridge. It is also one of the largest marine links for U.S. trade with Canada, the top trade partner of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the whole United States,” according to lawmakers’ letter.

Built in 1961, the bridge has been the focus of both states’ transportation departments due to structural deterioration over decades. The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are planning a future project to replace the aging infrastructure and accommodate oversized loads. It’s the second largest bridge in Minnesota.

Here’s the schedule for MnDOT and WisDOT’s planning process.

2020-24: Preferred alternative selection and environmental documentation

2023-25: Preliminary design

2025-26: Final design

2025-32: Phased construction, with complete bridge closure for four to five years

According to the letter, federal funding would be used to replace all structural elements of the bridge. The project includes a pedestrian path, addressing safety concerns at bridge interchanges and restoring the bridge to its original condition, the letter added.

Baldwin supported BIL, which was signed by the president on Nov. 15, 2021. The law makes over $5.5 billion available through the federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program. In this fiscal year, Baldwin allocated $7.5 million for the project, the senator’s office said.

In August, Baldwin called on the Biden administration to support Wisconsin and Minnesota’s application for federal funding. In June, she visited the bridge with Gov. Tony Evers. In 2022, President Biden visited the bridge with local leaders to highlight benefits of BIL.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, had the lead signature on the letter. Signatures included Sen. Tina Smith and Representatives Pete Stauber, Betty McCollum, Angie Craig, Ilhan Omar, Dean Phillips and Tom Tiffany.