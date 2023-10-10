Listen to this article Listen to this article

Paul Ver Voort has joined the Board of Directors at Appleton-based Consolidated Construction Co. (CCC), Inc., a design and building commercial construction firm.

Ver Voort joined CCC in 2005 and serves as project executive, where he leads projects and develops long-term relationships with clients, company officials said. He facilitates the pre-construction process, manages internal resources for stakeholder expectations and oversees client relationships, company officials added.

John Schneider, CEO of Consolidated Construction, said Ver Voort has worked with the company for nearly 20 years and consistently excelled in each role he’s held.

“As both a project leader and a leader among his peers, Paul creates conditions that inspire success. He has repeatedly demonstrated his strong business acumen and commitment to Consolidated, and we are lucky to have him on our leadership team,” Schneider added.

Pam Talavera, president of Consolidated Construction, said the new board member epitomizes an upcoming generation of leaders fostered at the company.

“As current members of the Board approach their retirement phase, our goal is to ensure a continuous flux of enthusiastic and character-drien leaders, ensuring a bright future for our company. Paul epitomizes the upcoming generation of leaders that we are fostering here at Consolidated,” Talavera noted.