Views from the 26th floor of The Couture (PHOTOS)

By: Ethan Duran//October 10, 2023//

The Henry Maier Festival Park and the Hoan Bridge to the south.

The Couture luxury tower has ascended beyond 30 stories on Milwaukee’s lakefront and is already producing some exciting views of city landmarks. Designed by RINKA and built by Findorff, crews are working to raise the tower to 44 stories. Developer Rick Barrett said people will start moving in in April 2024, while building work continues until July 2024. On a tour with the Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee on Monday, The Daily Reporter captured some views from the 26th floor. (Photos by Ethan Duran)

