The Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) added four more trades exam test dates in the 2023 calendar year, citing increased demand for trades exams in Wisconsin. The next exam is scheduled for Thursday.

The dates were added after lawmakers sent a letter concerning delays over journeyman’s licenses and the department reporting an unexpected “spike” in demand that exceeded the capacity for tests. DSPS issues more than 240 licenses, including for plumbers, architects, engineers and commercial building inspectors.

Department officials said the four added dates more than double the number of exam dates available through the end of the year. Here are the new dates:

October 12

December 19

December 20

December 21

Dan Hereth, the secretary-designee of DSPS, said in a statement his focus was to make the department more efficient in licensing without sacrificing safety standards.

“We want to pave the way for qualified professionals to become credentialed more quickly, without compromising our commitment to safety. We have seen, and expect to keep seeing, increased demand for trades exams in Wisconsin. Looking into the future, our agency wants to position itself to meet that demand and help hard-working Wisconsinites get into a variety of rewarding fields,” Hereth added.

Lawmakers and DSPS had discussed trades exams for a few months, with legislative offices hearing complaints from employers and trades associations, explained Sen. Andre Jacque (R – De Pere). In September, Jacque and Sen. Duey Stroebel (R – Saukville) wrote a letter to Hereth asking about trades tests for prospective journeyman plumbers, master plumbers and commercial building inspectors.

“We have a need for skilled workers throughout our economy. This is going to help keep folks progressing along the pipeline. It’s going to allow for opportunities to keep people from looking elsewhere. For younger workers, this is an opportunity to take on additional opportunities on the job site,” Jacque added.

The issue was time sensitive for employers who wanted to build a workforce for construction projects throughout the state, Jacque noted.

In the letter, lawmakers wrote job offers opportunities for upward mobility in the trades were usually tied to obtaining certain credentials. Day-to-day operations for firms are affected by delays for journeyman’s licenses, as they translate to fewer apprentices on the job site, lawmakers added. At the same time, apprentices seeking a journeyman’s license would also find themselves limited to no more than two exam attempts before their apprenticeship could possibly expire, lawmakers noted.

In a responding letter, Hereth wrote the department in September expected the demand to outweigh the agency’s capacity by around 100 tests. To address capacity issues, the department would add 400 more testing slots in 2023, he added.

Hereth also noted the department has been working the last several months to establish vendor-based exam proctoring to give applicants better access to exam dates and locations.

In early October, DSPS announced it entered into an agreement with computer-based testing company Pearson VUE to offer more locations and exam slots to people looking to earn work credentials across the state.