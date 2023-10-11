Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Milwaukee DPW offers sneak peek tour of The Hop’s “L-Line”

By: Ethan Duran//October 11, 2023//

Home>Construction>

Milwaukee DPW offers sneak peek tour of The Hop’s “L-Line”

The Hop streetcar at the maintenance station in downtown Milwaukee. Staff photo by Ethan Duran

Milwaukee DPW offers sneak peek tour of The Hop’s “L-Line”

By: Ethan Duran//October 11, 2023//

Listen to this article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works and the operator of The Hop took media on a sneak peek tour of L-Line, the first streetcar rail extension in several years with a future stop planned for Milwaukee’s lakefront.

The line rides in a pattern similar to a figure eight, starting at Michigan Street and looping through the Couture site to give riders a peek at ongoing first floor construction. The car turns west onto Clybourn Street and circles back to St. Paul Avenue.

In August, the streetcar operator announced the L-Line will have limited service on Sundays starting on Oct. 29. The line is anticipated to kick into full service in spring of 2024, lining up with the expected move in period for future residents at the Couture.

In April, Nebraska-based Kiewit Contractors started construction of 1,000 feet of streetcar track between the stations at Michigan Avenue and Clybourn Street. Kiewit built a new station on the first floor of the Couture, but the station won’t be used during the ongoing construction inside, said Jerrel Kruschke, the city DPW commissioner.

Kruschke said the streetcar helps downtown transportation by encouraging people to drive less, taking pressure off thoroughfares and side streets. Limited service will give streetcar operators and people to get familiar with the new route, he added.

“We’ve had nearly 2.2 million passengers ride The Hop. That means less cars trying to find parking, that’s less people trying to drive in downtown Milwaukee cluttering up the streets,” Kruschke said. He noted the DPW is looking into new extensions and changes in the state government have affected how to operate.

The streetcar is free to riders through sponsorships with businesses such as Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Kruschke explained. Fares have been a conversation with the streetcar since “day one,” but whether it’s amicable to do so ties in with factors like ridership. The operator will continue to give free rides through sponsorships, he added.

Related Content

AI opening doors for women in construction

In a traditionally male-dominated sector, where women make up less than 10% of the workforce, the construction[...]

October 11, 2023

UWM Chemistry Building closer to completion after crews seal the outside (PHOTOS)

A five-story, 163,000-square-foot building with classrooms, lecture halls and laboratories is underway at the [...]

October 11, 2023

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

August Winter & Sons, Dorner, Inc. and Rule Construction were among this week's top awards.

October 10, 2023

Elected officials call on Biden to repair Blatnik Bridge

In August Wisconsin and Minnesota applied for more than one billion dollars in federal funding.

October 10, 2023
Brewers lobbying

Lawmakers discuss Brewers stadium plan, union labor, development

The Brewers deal will have the same provisions for women and minority contracting as it did in 1995, according[...]

October 9, 2023

Wells Fargo supports Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity goal to build affordable homes

The Blueprint: The Wells Fargo Foundation announced a $100,000 grant to Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity [...]

October 9, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles