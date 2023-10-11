Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works and the operator of The Hop took media on a sneak peek tour of L-Line, the first streetcar rail extension in several years with a future stop planned for Milwaukee’s lakefront.

The line rides in a pattern similar to a figure eight, starting at Michigan Street and looping through the Couture site to give riders a peek at ongoing first floor construction. The car turns west onto Clybourn Street and circles back to St. Paul Avenue.

In August, the streetcar operator announced the L-Line will have limited service on Sundays starting on Oct. 29. The line is anticipated to kick into full service in spring of 2024, lining up with the expected move in period for future residents at the Couture.

In April, Nebraska-based Kiewit Contractors started construction of 1,000 feet of streetcar track between the stations at Michigan Avenue and Clybourn Street. Kiewit built a new station on the first floor of the Couture, but the station won’t be used during the ongoing construction inside, said Jerrel Kruschke, the city DPW commissioner.

Kruschke said the streetcar helps downtown transportation by encouraging people to drive less, taking pressure off thoroughfares and side streets. Limited service will give streetcar operators and people to get familiar with the new route, he added.

“We’ve had nearly 2.2 million passengers ride The Hop. That means less cars trying to find parking, that’s less people trying to drive in downtown Milwaukee cluttering up the streets,” Kruschke said. He noted the DPW is looking into new extensions and changes in the state government have affected how to operate.

The streetcar is free to riders through sponsorships with businesses such as Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Kruschke explained. Fares have been a conversation with the streetcar since “day one,” but whether it’s amicable to do so ties in with factors like ridership. The operator will continue to give free rides through sponsorships, he added.