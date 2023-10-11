Redfin: Midwest leads the country in affordable housing

Listen to this article Listen to this article

By Prakash Kolli

Wealth of Geeks

Median home sale prices in the United States have nearly doubled in the past decade to $422,000 in July 2023. That’s up from $220,000 in July 2013. Although prices are trending higher nationwide, affordability is significantly different by state.

An analysis of recent data provided by Redfin, a national real estate brokerage firm, shows the Midwest and South have the lowest median house prices in the United States, making these regions the most affordable relative to income.

Because of rising real estate prices, housing on the west and east coasts is the least affordable, along with certain Rocky Mountain states and Hawaii. However, many states across the Midwest and South have housing prices below $350,000, with some counties seeing prices below $150,000.

Housing Prices Increasing

Homes everywhere are increasingly unaffordable relative to income because median sale prices climbed quickly during the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the national median home price was $304,000, and continued to escalate because of low rates, demand, and availability.

Before the lockdown, low mortgage rates made new and used homes more affordable for many people in America. A $500,000 house with a 20% down payment and a 30-year fixed rate mortgage of 4% has a monthly cost of $2,005. The same home bought with a 7% rate has a $2,794 monthly payment — a $789 difference.

Because rates were below 4% from early 2019 to mid-2022, Americans invested in real estate, causing prices to rise.

At the same time, housing inventory declined. After peaking in 2006, home construction was below average for many years, causing demand to outstrip supply, putting upward pressure on house prices.

Least Expensive States in The Midwest and South

The Midwest and South contain the top five low-housing cost states, which lead the country in affordability.

Iowa The Most Affordable State

Iowa has the lowest median sale price of $239,000 in 2022. The state is primarily rural but has smaller cities like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Iowa City. Additionally, the population is relatively small and growing at only 0.3% annually, keeping demand and, thus, housing prices low. According to the Federal Reserve, the state’s median income was $76,320, making housing relatively cheap for families.

The Bottom Line About Real Estate Affordability

Real estate prices have risen faster than incomes. Consequently, already expensive markets are now pricier than ever. Based on median home prices, the Midwest and South lead the country in affordability, especially after considering household incomes.

That said, rising mortgage rates mean it may be prudent to wait until they change direction. High mortgage rates hinder selling and buying.

Arnie Nicola of Pregnancy and Motherhood says, “We had planned to buy a house and the high interest rates pushed up monthly payments and brought down our home value below our expected selling price, so ultimately we decided to just hold.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.