With the outer shell complete, crews working on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) Chemistry Building are focused on completing the interior by early 2024.

The five-story, 163,400-square-foot building has a construction budget of around $118 million at the southwest end of the Milwaukee campus, according to UWM officials. VJS Construction is the general contractor and is working with Cannon Design and Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater to complete a STEM center to support up to 5,000 chemistry students. The structure’s basket weave design comes with sustainable and unique architectural features.

Here’s the breakdown on the floors: The top floor is a mechanical room fitted with massive units recycling the air in the chemistry labs and classrooms below. The first floor has two open lecture halls and a monumental staircase, explained Dan Conner, a project manager at VJS. Floors two through four will hold classrooms and offices.

The fifth floor is devoted to mechanics with heat recovery, water pumps and an HVAC system that snakes through the floors below. The outside has louvred walls, and a white, 85-foot-long mechanical duct occupies the center of the floor.

Through the fourth and second floor, there are instructional labs and classrooms lined along the new windows, some fitted with laboratory equipment and cabinets. There will be more space for teaching students one-on-one and room for collaborative spaces, said Karen Wolfert, UWM campus architect and planner. Hallways have space for extra seats and whiteboards so students can confer with each other after hours. Many of the classrooms have wide glass windows for people to look inside, she added.

Because of the braided floor design, each floor is almost like four buildings stacked on one another with its own roof drain, said Mike Novak, a superintendent at VJS. Each floor was made by pouring 1,500-yards of concrete in continuous 10- to 12-hour shifts, he added.

Floor one has a large and small lecture hall, with plans for a glass wall to let passersby see inside the halls. Each level has two rows of seats so students can turn around and talk to each other, Wolfert noted. The monumental staircase, which curves to the west, is almost complete.

Crews had put up flaps for sun shading on the northern end of the building to help regulate the temperature inside. There was also a green space planned for the north of the building.

On top of being a STEM center for students, the space will be used to train K-12 teachers across the city, Wolfert said. UWM did outreach for K-12 teachers before, but this time they will have the ability to do special instruction year-round.

VJS crews worked with Madison-based Affiliated Engineering to update the utility infrastructure north of the site at UWM’s Engelmann Stadium. Project partners included Oneida Total Integrated Enterprises as civil engineer, site infrastructure engineer Ring & DuChateau and landscape architect Saiki Design.

The project launched in January 2022 and will replace the previous chemistry building, which was built in 1972.