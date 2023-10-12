Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BUILDING BLOCKS: Kahler Slater, Boldt lead $10M Door County YMCA expansion

By: Ethan Duran//October 12, 2023//

BUILDING BLOCKS: Kahler Slater, Boldt lead $10M Door County YMCA expansion

Photo courtesy of Kahler Slater

BUILDING BLOCKS: Kahler Slater, Boldt lead $10M Door County YMCA expansion

By: Ethan Duran//October 12, 2023//

ADDRESS: 1900 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay

SIZE: 16,300 square feet

COST: $10 million

START MONTH: September 2022

COMPLETION: October 2023

OWNER: Door County YMCA

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: The Boldt Co., Appleton

LEAD ARCHITECT: Kahler Slater, Milwaukee

PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: Kahler Slater and The Boldt Co. led an expansion project of the Door County YMCA in Sturgeon Bay, architecture firm officials said. The project called for a two-level wellness center on the building’s northeast corner, the first significant renovation for the first time in 20 years. The expanded center includes a new entry with a wellness center and community spaces, officials added.

Members will be able to use a group exercise studio, family locker room and an outdoor fitness space with synthetic turf, officials said. The facility community space will be used for day camp in the summer and after-school programs during the school year.

