Federal and local partners on Thursday announced they will invest $450 million to clean up the Milwaukee Estuary with the goal of taking it off the U.S. Environmental Protect Agency (EPA) Area of Concern list. A future storage facility project by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) could create jobs for local contractors.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and local partners on Thursday announced a $275 million grant, made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to assist the effort for a 12-mile waterway cleanup.

The city of Milwaukee, Milwaukee County Parks, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, MMSD and We Energies together allocated the remaining $175 million, which will go to cleaning up more than 2 million yards of contaminated sediment from the Milwaukee harbor and three rivers, Regan said.

“This is the largest cleanup project ever under the EPA’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. … We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to remove contamination that has gone unaddressed for over 150 years. By cleaning up these treasured waters, we will significantly improve environmental health of the Milwaukee area, create good-paying jobs and contribute to the revitalization of communities right here in Wisconsin,” Regan added.

The Milwaukee Estuary is one of the 25 areas of concern across the Great Lakes basin, which federal officials said are highly environmentally degraded areas. The cleanup effort involves dredging polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), petroleum compounds and heavy metals like mercury, lead and chromium, officials added.

MMSD to start construction of dredged materials facility

There are several projects involved in estuary cleanup, with the largest one an excavation of contaminated sediments, said Kevin Shafer, executive director of MMSD. Construction of a Dredged Materials Management Facility (DMMF) will start in six months and will hold 1.9 million yards of contaminated soils, Shafer added.

The DMMF is in final design and bidding starts in the fourth quarter of 2023, MMSD officials said. Construction is anticipated to start in spring 2024 and will take two years to build. EPA crews will dredge the waterways with boats after the project is completed.

MMSD expects to hire a consultant contractor as early as February for a 42-acre area on the lakefront, Shafer explained. The project will have a double-walled containment area with a bottom to hold contaminated sediment. Project work involves pile driving and building walls through 2026. In 2026, the EPA will use hydraulic dredging to remediate the water through two years.

“And then it just sits. Because we have to wait for all that wet soil to compress,” Shafer added, noting it takes between 20 to 25 years for the water to decompress. The Port of Milwaukee will own the DMMF facility when it is complete.

Lake cleanup has economic, environmental and social benefits, officials said

Baldwin said the investment from the infrastructure law offered $1 billion to remediate 25 areas of concern in the Great Lakes region and will protect Lake Michigan, natural habitats and local communities. This was the largest cleanup project under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), which started in 2009.

For every dollar invested in the GLRI, the local economy gets $3.35 of activity in return, Baldwin said, citing a study.

The senator said she had fought at the federal level to clean up the estuary since 2014.

“Some might say I was fighting for clean water before it was fashionable,” Baldwin noted.

The four Wisconsin areas of concern are in Sheboygan, Green Bay, Superior and the Milwaukee Estuary, the senator said. The estuary was established as an area of concern in the 1987 Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, according to the EPA.

However, Milwaukee’s industrial legacy had left its mark long before the designation, according to Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

“Our waterways are sadly degraded by a history of either neglect or ignorance. The legacy of industrial misuse of the Milwaukee River, the Menomonee River and Milwaukee’s Harbor impairs our ability to enjoy our waterways here in Milwaukee,” Johnson added.

In May, Regan and Baldwin announced a $9.5 million grant from the federal government to clean up brownfields for new uses in Wisconsin. Around half of that would go to the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee.