McKenna joins CG Schmidt as senior relationship director

CG Schmidt announced Meg McKenna will be the next senior relationship director for the business development department at the corporate headquarters in Milwaukee.

McKenna will be responsible for establishing and maintaining key customer relationships to grow and sustain client services, company officials said. She joined CG Schmidt after working for 12 years as senior director of the partnership department at VIST Milwaukee. She earned her undergraduate degree and law school degrees from Marquette University.

Eric Schmidt, president of CG Schmidt, said McKenna’s extensive professional background in developing client relationships and presence in the Milwaukee metro area is valued expertise for the company’s business development team.

“We are confident that our new and existing clients will greatly benefit from her partnership as we continue to provide high quality construction services to the Milwaukee community,” Schmidt added.

McKenna is a board member of the Westown Association of Milwaukee, co-chair of the Member Engagement Committee of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee and a member of the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s Economic Development Committee. She’s an active member of the Wauwatosa community and has two adult children.