Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 16, 2023

|Date
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|16-Oct
|4:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Re-Bid – Planning Services – Ventilation and Odor Study for the Inline Storage System
|873266
|No
|17-Oct
|8:00 AM
|Appleton
|Outagamie County, Flooring Replacement
|872363
|No
|17-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Dane County, Sallyport Garage Floor Coating
|874200
|No
|17-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Winnebago County, Emergency Power Upgrade – Expo Center
|872044
|No
|17-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Fish Creek
|Town of Gibraltar, Bluff Lane/Hill Street Reconstruction
|874552
|No
|17-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Stugeon Bay
|Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, Roof Replacement – Areas D, I, and Partial H
|876028
|Yes
|18-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Madison
|Dane County, Public Safety Building, Jail Consolidation Project
|867342
|No
|18-Oct
|10:00 AM
|La Crosse
|La Crosse City Housing Authority, LHA 2023 Capital Improvements
|875081
|No
|18-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Shorewood
|Village of Shorewood, Southeast Area Combined Sewer Improvements Phase 2
|873612
|No
|18-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Virtual
|Milwaukee County, Noyes Park Golf Course Irrigation Replacement
|877053
|No
|19-Oct
|9:00 AM
|Madison
|Retro Commissioning and HVAC Enhancements, Nicholas Recreation Center, University of Wisconsin – Madison
|873968
|No
|19-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|Winnebago County, Shelter Care Renovations
|876661
|Yes
|19-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Allouez
|High Mast Lighting Upgrade, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay
|872930
|No
|19-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Waukesha
|Waukesha County, Waukesha County Airport T-Hanger Roof Repair Project
|876954
|Yes
|19-Oct
|11:00 AM
|Marshfield
|Marshfield Utilities, Marshfield Water Treatment Plant Filter and Underdrain Nozzle Replacement (MSFUT 171150)
|876923
|No
|20-Oct
|8:30 AM
|Oshkosh
|Fox Valley Technical College, Riverside Classroom Upgrades
|875660
|Yes
|20-Oct
|10:00 AM
|Oshkosh
|City of Oshkosh, Contract 23-14 – Water Filtration Plant Corrosion Control Chemical Systems Improvements
|876633
|Yes
|20-Oct
|5:00 PM
|Oak Creek
|Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Digester Sludge Recirculation Pump Replacements at South Shore Water Reclamation Facility
|876625
|No