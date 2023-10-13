Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 16, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//October 13, 2023//

Home>Pre-Bid Meetings>

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 16, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 16, 2023

By: Rick Benedict//October 13, 2023//

Listen to this article

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Date Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
16-Oct 4:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District,                                       Re-Bid – Planning Services – Ventilation and Odor Study for the Inline Storage System 873266 No
17-Oct 8:00 AM Appleton Outagamie County,                                                         Flooring Replacement 872363 No
17-Oct 10:00 AM Madison Dane County,                                                                 Sallyport Garage Floor Coating 874200 No
17-Oct 10:00 AM Oshkosh Winnebago County,                                                                     Emergency Power Upgrade – Expo Center 872044 No
17-Oct 10:00 AM Fish Creek Town of Gibraltar,                                                               Bluff Lane/Hill Street Reconstruction 874552 No
17-Oct 10:00 AM Stugeon Bay Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,                               Roof Replacement – Areas D, I, and Partial H 876028 Yes
18-Oct 10:00 AM Madison Dane County,                                                                                  Public Safety Building, Jail Consolidation Project 867342 No
18-Oct 10:00 AM La Crosse La Crosse City Housing Authority,                                                LHA 2023 Capital Improvements 875081 No
18-Oct 10:00 AM Shorewood Village of Shorewood,                                                                 Southeast Area Combined Sewer Improvements Phase 2 873612 No
18-Oct 2:00 PM Virtual Milwaukee County,                                                                             Noyes Park Golf Course Irrigation Replacement 877053 No
19-Oct 9:00 AM Madison Retro Commissioning and HVAC Enhancements, Nicholas Recreation Center, University of Wisconsin – Madison 873968 No
19-Oct 10:00 AM Oshkosh Winnebago County,                                                                 Shelter Care Renovations 876661 Yes
19-Oct 10:00 AM Allouez High Mast Lighting Upgrade, Green Bay Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Green Bay 872930 No
19-Oct 10:00 AM Waukesha Waukesha County,                                                                          Waukesha County Airport T-Hanger Roof Repair Project 876954 Yes
19-Oct 11:00 AM Marshfield Marshfield Utilities, Marshfield Water Treatment Plant Filter and Underdrain Nozzle Replacement (MSFUT 171150) 876923 No
20-Oct 8:30 AM Oshkosh Fox Valley Technical College,                                                  Riverside Classroom Upgrades 875660 Yes
20-Oct 10:00 AM Oshkosh City of Oshkosh, Contract 23-14 – Water Filtration Plant Corrosion Control Chemical Systems Improvements 876633 Yes
20-Oct 5:00 PM Oak Creek Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District,                   Digester Sludge Recirculation Pump Replacements at South Shore Water Reclamation Facility 876625 No

Related Content

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 9, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

October 6, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 2, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 29, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 18, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 15, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 11, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 8, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of September 4, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

September 1, 2023

Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of August 14, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

August 11, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles