By: Kevin Harnack//October 16, 2023//

Crews pave way for redevelopment at former Wausau Central Mall (PHOTOS)

A crawler dozer pushes soil past the soon to be open Children’s Imaginarium at the Wausau Opportunity Zone site.

Crews work at the site of the former Wausau Central Mall Thursday, Oct. 12 while preparing for the installation of streets and sidewalks within the Wausau Opportunity Zone in the heart of downtown Wausau. According to the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce the former mall was razed in 2021, opening the roughly 9.5-acre site for revitalization. The zone will see an ongoing period of redevelopment over the next several years that will include retail, commercial and housing projects. The Children’s Imaginarium, located in the former HOM building, ­­is on track to open soon. Photos by Kevin Harnack

