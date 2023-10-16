Listen to this article Listen to this article

The Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 will perform volunteer heating system inspections and services for 70 qualified veterans’ homes across Dane County.

The 35th Heat’s On event will commence Saturday with more than 50 area steamfitters volunteering, event officials said. Local union heating contractors will donate trucks and equipment for the day, and area suppliers will donate replacement parts, officials added.

Veterans signed up for free furnace checks through the Dane County Veteran Services Office and the Veterans Hospital, officials said.

Participating contractors include 1901 Inc., Air Temperature Services, Bassett Mechanical and Butters Fetting. Suppliers include First Supply, Gustave A. Larson, Johnstone Supply and Temperature Systems, Inc.

Brady Farrell, president of Madison-based 1901 Inc., said the program impacted thousands of lives since its inception three decades ago.

“Each year, our technicians share stories about their visits with the veterans and the impacts we have made on their lives. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be a part of a program that gives back to those who have given so much,” Farrell added.

Heat’s On started in Dane County in 1987, officials said. Volunteers performed maintenance on 2,600 furnaces since then. The program is meant to reduce the times veterans go without heat or face other life-threatening emergencies related to home heating systems, officials added.

In the past, the program fixed a furnace for a veteran who survived a polar vortex without heat, officials said. The program also replaced a furnace for a World War II veteran who had been hospitalized twice with carbon monoxide poisoning, officials added.

The event kicks off at the Steamfitters 601 Local Training School at 6310 Town Center Drive in Madison. It starts off with a breakfast provided by Beef Butter BBQ for service technicians at 7 a.m.

Here are the Madison contractors who will participate.