Oshkosh-based Shea Electric & Communications, LLC announced Monday the company was recognized for the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) 2023 Project Excellence Awards.

NECA honored Shea Electric in its Design-Build Under $1 million project category for its work done for SSM Health Treffert Studios in Fond du Lac, Wis., officials said. The studio is a place for neurodivergent individuals to find their passion and express their talents, giving them a voice and platform to share their strengths with the world, officials added.

“This is an incredible, outstanding honor for us. Being one of 17 projects nationally to receive this honor says a lot about the quality we provide our clients on each and every job,” said Dan Shea, COO of Shea Electric.

Shea Electric received two 2023 national safety awards, officials noted. They were Recognition of Achievement of Zero Injury Award and Recognition of Achievement in Safety Excellence Award for companies between 25,001 and 50,000 man-hours, officials added.

NECA represents the $225 billion electrical construction industry in the United States.