Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Assembly set to approve $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs

By: Associated Press//October 17, 2023//

Home>Construction>

Assembly set to approve $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs

American Family Field is seen Sept. 15 in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republican legislators announced Thursday that they have scaled back their plan to help fund repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium by $54 million, clearing the way for a vote on the state Assembly floor this week. (AP File Photo/Morry Gash)

Assembly set to approve $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs

By: Associated Press//October 17, 2023//

Listen to this article

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Assembly was set Tuesday to approve a Republican-authored plan to spend more than half-a-billion dollars to help cover repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium.

The team contends that American Family Field’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses should be replaced and luxury suites and video scoreboard need upgrades. The stadium’s signature retractable roof, fire suppression systems, parking lots, elevators and escalators need work as well. Team officials have hinted the Brewers might leave Milwaukee if they don’t get public assistance for repairs.

The Assembly plan calls for the state to contribute $411 million and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to contribute a combined $135 million. The state money would come in the form of grants. The local contribution would be generated from an existing fee the state Department of Administration charges the city and county for administering local sales taxes.

Any fee revenue not used to administer the taxes would go to the stadium.

The Brewers have said they will contribute $100 million to repairs and extend their lease at the stadium through 2050 in exchange for the public money. The lease extension would keep Major League Baseball in its smallest market for at least another 27 years.

Assembly Republicans introduced a bill in September that called for about $610 million in public contributions, with $200 million coming from the city and county. Local leaders balked at the proposal, however, saying the city and county couldn’t afford such a sizeable contribution. The plan’s chief sponsor, Rep. Robert Brooks, tweaked the proposal last week to reduce the local contribution, winning over Milwaukee Democrats who had been hesitant to support the plan.

Assembly approval Tuesday would send the plan to the state Senate. Passage in that chamber would send it to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign it into law or veto it. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has said he’s hopeful it will garner bipartisan support in his chamber. Evers has said he supports the revised plan, calling it a compromise that will keep the Brewers in Milwaukee.

Public funding for professional sports facilities is hotly debated across the country. The Brewer’s principal owner, Mark Attanasio, has an estimated net worth of $700 million, according to Yahoo Finance. The team itself is valued at around $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Still, multiple groups have registered in support of the public assistance plan, including the Brewers, the Mechanical Contractors Association of Wisconsin, the Association of Wisconsin Tourism Attractions and the Tavern League of Wisconsin — a powerful lobbying force in the Legislature.

Only two groups have registered in opposition: conservative political network Americans for Prosperity and Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a group that describes itself as working for social and environmental justice.

American Family Field opened in 2001 as Miller Park, replacing aging County Stadium. Construction cost about $392 million and was funded largely through a 0.1% sales tax imposed in Milwaukee County and four surrounding counties.

The run-up to opening the stadium was rough. Republican state Sen. George Petak was recalled from office in 1996 after he switched his vote on the plan from no to yes, underscoring the bitter debate over public financing for professional sports teams. A crane also collapsed during construction at the stadium in 1999, killing three workers.

The stadium was renamed American Family Field in 2021.

Related Content

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

Rule Construction, Perennial Energy and WIL-Surge Electric were among the top three awardees this round.

October 17, 2023
Wisconsin biennial budget

Senate to pass $2 billion income tax cut, reject Evers’ $1 billion workforce package

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate was scheduled Tuesday to approve a $2 billion income tax cut as par[...]

October 17, 2023

Saz’s breaks ground on South Second venue in Milwaukee

Saz's Hospitality Group broke ground on its South Second venue in Milwaukee. The group offered its space for a[...]

October 17, 2023

Crews pave way for redevelopment at former Wausau Central Mall (PHOTOS)

The former mall was razed in 2021, opening the roughly 9.5-acre site for revitalization.

October 16, 2023

Milwaukee officials will review smaller FPC Live venue

FPC Live, a Live Nation affiliate based in Madison, submitted updated plans for a concert venue for the Deer D[...]

October 13, 2023

Potawatomi buys 128 acres for $12.2M in Kenosha County

Tribe officials said the land will be used for future commercial and industrial development.

October 13, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles