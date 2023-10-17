Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee officials on Monday approved Madison-based FPC Live’s second shot for a 4,500-person concert venue in the Deer District downtown.

FPC Live, a subsidiary of Live Nation, revised its plans for an 800-person and 4,000-person capacity concert venue next to the Fiserv Forum. The promoter cut plans for the 800-capacity venue and will proceed with a 4,500-person concert hall instead. Revised plans include the elimination of a mezzanine level and a southern parcel with more than 12,000 feet of development space.

The Milwaukee Plan Commission voted 4-0 to accept the revised plan, which will go to the Milwaukee Common Council next.

The promoter requested the city to amend a Detailed Planned Development (DPD) for the changes to the previously approved venue. They asked to split the parcel at 1051 North Vel R. Phillips Ave., and create a new parcel called Lot 3 set aside for future development.

In November 2022, the Milwaukee Common Council approved the project, but construction at the site stood still. The project gathered pushback from a coalition of local music venues that raised concerns about the location’s impact on neighboring venues, public safety and the developer’s plans to create a new development parcel.

FPC Live owner said concert venue project was too expense upon approval, decided to slim buildings

Joel Plant, the president of Frank Productions which operates FPC Live, said once construction drawings were drafted at the end of 2022, the promoter realized the project was too expensive to build as it had been approved. While speaking in front of the Plan Commission, he maintained his commitment to building the more than $60 million project in Milwaukee.

The revised project has a smaller footprint and cut some mezzanine and outdoor public space. The project includes a private drive with bus and semi-truck parking west of the building and a green space between the building and Vel R. Phillips Drive. Amendments include cutting a loading dock and leaving space for future development south of the venue next to West State Street.

Andy Inman, the chief development officer for The Trade owner and operator NCG Hospitality, said it’s possible for a future hotel to be built on that development space. The hotel would have between 150 and 175 rooms, he added.

NCG Hospitality has ongoing projects in Madison and Flagstaff, Arizona, Inman explained. He added the company is building near The Sylvee in Madison and its location near a music venue was deliberate.

Milwaukee music scene counsel and neighboring venue state their case

Christopher Ahmuty, president of the Turner Ballroom Preservation Trust, said at the meeting he opposed the incoming venue because the planned design wasn’t sympathetic to Turner Hall. Turner Hall is across the street from the proposed FPC Live venue and includes its own concert hall.

Also in opposition was John Wirth, who serves as counsel for a group called Save MKE’s Music Scene LLC. He told commissioners the project didn’t meet the intentions of the general planned development (GPD). He also raised concerns over the project’s preliminary safety plan, which he wrote that FPC Live’s a “long, generic document.”

In support of the project was Peter Rickman, president of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization. He told commissioners the union was in favor of the project and that it was aligned with state goals to create developments with family supporting jobs.

According to an attorney for FPC Live, the promoter had submitted an updated safety plan with the Milwaukee Police Department.

The Plan Commission asked FPC Live to provide a new public safety plan and come to the commission with development plans for Lot 3 by January 2026. Commissioners also requested the promoter to come up with a new traffic impact study. A previous study was done by HNTB.

Miron Construction is the project’s general contractor and is also under a project labor agreement. Milwaukee-based EUA provided architectural services.