H.J. Martin and Son adds to Commercial, Residential divisions

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 17, 2023//

H.J. Martin and Son adds to Commercial, Residential divisions

Aeva VerBoort
Rick Burklund
Mark Greene

The commercial and residential divisions of H.J. Martin and Son have added team members.

Mark Greene and Rick Burklund have joined the company’s Doors and Hardware division. Additionally, Aeva VerBoort is now a member of the residential team, as an Interior Designer at the Green Bay showroom.

Burklund has a variety of knowledge on project management, including planning, buying, measuring and estimating. Burklund’s primary responsibilities at H.J. Martin will be estimating and overseeing Division 10 projects. Division 10 is a range of commercial building finishes such as bathroom partitions and doors, soap dispensers, paper dispensers, hand dryers and shower accessories.

Greene takes on the role of Doors and Hardware project estimator, leveraging his 26 years of experience in the construction industry. He has previous experience as an estimating manager.

VerBoort, a recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in Interior Architecture, has come on board after completing an internship at Pallas Textiles.

