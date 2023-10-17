Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Occupational skills training returns to Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center

By: Ethan Duran//October 17, 2023//

Home>Construction>

Occupational skills training returns to Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center

Welding classes at the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee County

Occupational skills training returns to Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center

By: Ethan Duran//October 17, 2023//

Listen to this article

Milwaukee County on Tuesday announced that for the first time in 15 years, the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center (CRC) will offer occupational skills to incarcerated people seeking college credits and post-release careers with a state-of-the-art welding classroom. The CRC was formerly known as the House of Corrections.

The CRC has developed a welding classroom at its facility with the latest welding booths and equipment to provide inmates with a quality skilled-training curriculum. Inmates will have the chance to earn a digital badge in welding, college credits and an opportunity to pursue employment and a welding career after being released. Job training and expanding the skilled trades pipeline has become a larger conversation in construction as employers scrape for skilled labor.

The classroom was supported through state of Wisconsin funding, county officials said. This is the first time the CRC has provided on-site skills training since 2008.

The county made the announcement along with Employ Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Community Justice Council and Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said his goal was to make sure people who entered the CRC left in a better position than when they first arrived. “Allowing CRC residents to access job training and career pathway resources in the trades can help just do that,” he added.

“We know that economic hardship is one of the top reasons we see residents enter the system,” Crowley continued. Collaborative partnerships between Milwaukee County and the listed organizations “will help folks learn invaluable skills in the welding industry that make them competitive in the marketplace, set them up for a second chance upon re-entry and decrease the likelihood they reenter the justice system.”

Employee Milwaukee will provide preemployment services for people who have been incarcerated between 20 to 180 days from their scheduled release date. For those who are released, the organization will offer a connection to the public workforce system and American Job Center services. The agency will also provide digital literacy and job readiness training for students.

The facility’s renaming to the Community Reintegration Center was the first step in destigmatizing the facility and aligning it with a mission of rehabilitation, was a goal for Chantell Jewell, the superintendent of the CRC. The renaming was to better reflect its strategy to help residents become socially and economically successful post-release, which ties in with preemployment and occupational skills, she added.

Preemployment, cognitive behavioral therapy and connections to post-employment resources were proven to reduce repeat offenses, said Chytania Brown, president and CEO of Employ Milwaukee. “Our partnership with Milwaukee County CRC and MATC supports resident success by connecting them to a career pathway into good jobs, while also meeting our local employers’ demand for skilled talent,” she added.

The additional curriculum is an important opportunity to transform the lives of students and provide skilled workers for a high-demand field like welding, as well as uplifting the local community, said Vicki J. Martin, president of MATC.

“MATC is a leader in education as part of reintegration efforts and we are proud to participate in this partnership to provide occupational skills training at the CRC,” Martin added.

Related Content

First Milwaukee green light to FPC Live’s 4,500-person venue

The Madison-based promoter submitted plans for a 4,500-person music venue, scratching plans for an 800 and 4,0[...]

October 17, 2023

Assembly set to approve $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs

The Wisconsin state Assembly was set Tuesday to approve a Republican-authored plan to spend more than half-a-b[...]

October 17, 2023

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

Rule Construction, Perennial Energy and WIL-Surge Electric were among the top three awardees this round.

October 17, 2023
Wisconsin biennial budget

Senate to pass $2 billion income tax cut, reject Evers’ $1 billion workforce package

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate was scheduled Tuesday to approve a $2 billion income tax cut as par[...]

October 17, 2023

Saz’s breaks ground on South Second venue in Milwaukee

Saz's Hospitality Group broke ground on its South Second venue in Milwaukee. The group offered its space for a[...]

October 17, 2023

Crews pave way for redevelopment at former Wausau Central Mall (PHOTOS)

The former mall was razed in 2021, opening the roughly 9.5-acre site for revitalization.

October 16, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles