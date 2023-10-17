Listen to this article Listen to this article

Milwaukee County on Tuesday announced that for the first time in 15 years, the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center (CRC) will offer occupational skills to incarcerated people seeking college credits and post-release careers with a state-of-the-art welding classroom. The CRC was formerly known as the House of Corrections.

The CRC has developed a welding classroom at its facility with the latest welding booths and equipment to provide inmates with a quality skilled-training curriculum. Inmates will have the chance to earn a digital badge in welding, college credits and an opportunity to pursue employment and a welding career after being released. Job training and expanding the skilled trades pipeline has become a larger conversation in construction as employers scrape for skilled labor.

The classroom was supported through state of Wisconsin funding, county officials said. This is the first time the CRC has provided on-site skills training since 2008.

The county made the announcement along with Employ Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Community Justice Council and Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC).

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said his goal was to make sure people who entered the CRC left in a better position than when they first arrived. “Allowing CRC residents to access job training and career pathway resources in the trades can help just do that,” he added.

“We know that economic hardship is one of the top reasons we see residents enter the system,” Crowley continued. Collaborative partnerships between Milwaukee County and the listed organizations “will help folks learn invaluable skills in the welding industry that make them competitive in the marketplace, set them up for a second chance upon re-entry and decrease the likelihood they reenter the justice system.”

Employee Milwaukee will provide preemployment services for people who have been incarcerated between 20 to 180 days from their scheduled release date. For those who are released, the organization will offer a connection to the public workforce system and American Job Center services. The agency will also provide digital literacy and job readiness training for students.

The facility’s renaming to the Community Reintegration Center was the first step in destigmatizing the facility and aligning it with a mission of rehabilitation, was a goal for Chantell Jewell, the superintendent of the CRC. The renaming was to better reflect its strategy to help residents become socially and economically successful post-release, which ties in with preemployment and occupational skills, she added.

Preemployment, cognitive behavioral therapy and connections to post-employment resources were proven to reduce repeat offenses, said Chytania Brown, president and CEO of Employ Milwaukee. “Our partnership with Milwaukee County CRC and MATC supports resident success by connecting them to a career pathway into good jobs, while also meeting our local employers’ demand for skilled talent,” she added.

The additional curriculum is an important opportunity to transform the lives of students and provide skilled workers for a high-demand field like welding, as well as uplifting the local community, said Vicki J. Martin, president of MATC.

“MATC is a leader in education as part of reintegration efforts and we are proud to participate in this partnership to provide occupational skills training at the CRC,” Martin added.