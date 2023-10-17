Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Saz’s breaks ground on South Second venue in Milwaukee

By: Ethan Duran//October 17, 2023//

The Saz's Hospitality Group team breaks ground at South Second in Milwaukee. Photo courtesy of Saz's Hospitality Group

Saz’s Hospitality Group on Monday broke ground on a 14,290-square-foot expansion of its South Second venue in the Walker’s Point Neighborhood in Milwaukee. The project is slated for completion in Spring of 2024.

The project, located at 838 S. 2nd St., Milwaukee, calls for a new expansive outdoor patio with a balcony that can be used year-round with tents and heaters, company officials said. Included is an outdoor bar and an extra reserved parking lot for guests, officials added.

Saz’s will work with Milwaukee-based Catalyst Construction for contracting services. HGA provided architectural services.

In 2016, South Second first opened as an open floorplan event venue, officials said. The expansion will extend the outdoor seated capacity to 225 people and can hold up to 300 people for cocktail receptions, officials added.

Officials said the venue can be used for wedding ceremonies and receptions, corporate gatherings, cocktail receptions and more. Because of the project’s timing, the hospitality group also offered the space for events related to the incoming Republican National Convention, which was scheduled for summer of 2024.

“We’re thrilled to finally have shovels in the ground as we’ve envisioned this outdoor space for a considerable time. We’re excited to see the delight in our future guests as this new space will provide new experiences and unforgettable memories in a centrally located space,” said partner Casey Sazama-Schneck.

Steve Sazama, founder of Saz’s Hospitality Group, said the project signified the company’s commitment to the neighborhood.

“Our dedication to revitalizing the Walker’s Point neighborhood is unwavering, and now that construction has commenced, we are eager to watch the vacant lot transform into a distinctive and exceptional space,” Sazama added.

South Second, located in the Walker’s Point neighborhood in Milwaukee, before construction. Photo courtesy of Saz’s Hospitality Group

