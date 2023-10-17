TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

1. AMOUNT: $940,845
AWARDED TO: Rule Construction, Ltd., Dodgeville
PROJECT: City of Dodgeville, Northeast Acres Phase 2 Improvements
2. AMOUNT: $717,148
AWARDED TO: Perennial Energy
PROJECT: Winnebago County, Landfill Gas Compression Blower & Treatment System
3. AMOUNT: $487,421
AWARDED TO: WIL-Surge Electric, Inc.,
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University of Wisconsin-Madison (Electrical)
4. AMOUNT: $314,600
AWARDED TO: Southport Engineered Systems, Ltd., Caledonia
PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Dust Collector Replacement, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth
5. AMOUNT: $267,862
AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison
PROJECT: Valve Replacement, Central Generating Plant, Department of Corrections, Waupun
6. AMOUNT: $256,860
AWARDED TO: Golf Acquisition Group, LLC dba Golf Construction
PROJECT: Re-Bid, Joint Repairs and Membrane Replacement, Parking Ramp 75, University of Wisconsin – Madison
7. AMOUNT: $222,813
AWARDED TO: RHI LLC
PROJECT: Improve Wash Bay Utilities, Camp Williams, Department of Mility Affairs, Camp Douglas
8. AMOUNT: $204,890
AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University of Wisconsin-Madison (Mechanical)
9. AMOUNT: $117,168
AWARDED TO: Lepke Trucking & Excavating, Chaseburg
PROJECT: Town of Wyocena, 2023 Road Improvements
10. AMOUNT: $39,535
AWARDED TO: H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation
PROJECT: MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University Of Wisconsin-Madison (Fire Protection)