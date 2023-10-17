Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

TOP BIDDERS: The biggest recent winning bids around the state

By: Ethan Duran//October 17, 2023//

1. AMOUNT: $940,845

AWARDED TO: Rule Construction, Ltd., Dodgeville

PROJECT: City of Dodgeville, Northeast Acres Phase 2 Improvements

2. AMOUNT: $717,148

AWARDED TO: Perennial Energy

PROJECT: Winnebago County, Landfill Gas Compression Blower & Treatment System

3. AMOUNT: $487,421

AWARDED TO: WIL-Surge Electric, Inc.,

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University of Wisconsin-Madison (Electrical)

4. AMOUNT: $314,600

AWARDED TO: Southport Engineered Systems, Ltd., Caledonia

PROJECT: Single Trade Contractor Bidders, Dust Collector Replacement, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution, Department of Corrections, Plymouth

5. AMOUNT: $267,862

AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison

PROJECT: Valve Replacement, Central Generating Plant, Department of Corrections, Waupun

6. AMOUNT: $256,860

AWARDED TO: Golf Acquisition Group, LLC dba Golf Construction

PROJECT: Re-Bid, Joint Repairs and Membrane Replacement, Parking Ramp 75, University of Wisconsin – Madison

7. AMOUNT: $222,813

AWARDED TO: RHI LLC

PROJECT: Improve Wash Bay Utilities, Camp Williams, Department of Mility Affairs, Camp Douglas

8. AMOUNT: $204,890

AWARDED TO: 1901 Inc., Madison

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University of Wisconsin-Madison (Mechanical)

9. AMOUNT: $117,168

AWARDED TO: Lepke Trucking & Excavating, Chaseburg

PROJECT: Town of Wyocena, 2023 Road Improvements

10. AMOUNT: $39,535

AWARDED TO: H.J. Pertzborn Plumbing and Fire Protection Corporation

PROJECT: MEP Bidders, University Health Services Floors 7-8 Renovation University Of Wisconsin-Madison (Fire Protection)

