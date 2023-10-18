Listen to this article Listen to this article

Jason Young, the president of Milwaukee-based 3up Metal Works, was named a 2024 Wisconsin Titan. The Titan 100 program, led by Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, recognizes the 100 most accomplished business leaders in the state. This is Young’s second consecutive year winning the award.

In 2022, Young was named a 2023 Wisconsin Titan 100 during the program’s first year in Wisconsin. The program recognizes the state’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives.

Honorees represent the area’s most accomplished leaders in their industry based on criteria covering leadership, vision and passion, according to company officials. Those recognized in this year’s Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 148,000 people and generate $76 billion in annual revenues, officials added.

Young said he was grateful to be included in the distinguished group. “This honor is a result of partnerships on many levels. I thank everyone who has supported me, and the team at 3Up Metal Works, for making it possible,” he added.

Young has led the custom metal fabrication company 3Up Metal Works since December 2020. The company specializes in products such as stairs, ladder, platforms and safety guarding. It has experienced substantial growth each year in work orders and revenue, officials noted.

Before becoming a business owner, Young worked 12 years in managerial roles at different manufacturing, construction equipment, product distribution and roofing companies.

Prior to that, he served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps and seven years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He had one tour in Iraq during his military service. When he purchased 3Up Metal Works, he rebranded the company in homage to his time in service.

Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO, said the Titan 100 are visionary leaders who inspire the Wisconsin business community. “These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We are humbled to recgonize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community,” he added.

This year’s Titan 100 will be included in a limited-edition book and profiled online, company officials said. The awards ceremony will take place at Fiserv Forum on Jan. 18, 2024, and honorees will have opportunities to interact and connect throughout 2024.

Gina Skibo, a partner at Wipfli, said the law firm appreciates the lasting impact from the recognized leaders.

“On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” she added.