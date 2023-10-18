ADDRESS: N8425 North Road, Ixonia
SIZE: 12,600 square feet
COST: First phase of a $38.65 million referendum
START MONTH: November 2023
COMPLETION: August 2024
OWNER: Oconomowoc Area School District
GENERAL CONTRACTOR: CG Schmidt
STRUCTURAL ENGINEER: Ambrose Engineering
LEAD ARCHITECT: Bray Architects
PROJECT SIGNIFICANCE: The Oconomowoc Area School District broke ground Tuesday to commemorate an expansion of the Ixonia Elementary School. The project was boosted by voters’ approval of a spring referendum as the Ixonia area grew faster than expected. The expansion includes new classrooms, replacement of the gym floor and replacement of the oldest roof sections on the building.