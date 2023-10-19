Communicator of the Year Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Alex Mielke checks those boxes and more at JP Cullen, where she works as a marketing manager.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate joined the company in 2016 as a marketing assistant.

Two years later, Mielke was later promoted to marketing coordinator and, in 2021, she moved into her current position.

She is responsible for leading the development and execution of marketing plans and budgets for K-12, playing a key role in developing communications, marketing and business development strategies.

“I got into communications, specifically graphic design, thanks to a teacher I had in high school opening my eyes to the endless opportunities it has,” she said. “I honestly never thought that my love for art and creativity, something I think is so much fun, could actually be something I could make a living doing. I love coming to work and am very passionate about it.”

Mielke has excelled in advancing JP Cullen’s brand by standardizing it across the company and creating a comprehensive branding guide. This ensures that all of the company’s materials align with its corporate branding standards.

As a result, JP Cullen now has concise job site signage, proposals, presentations and brochures.

“Her creative work consistently garners national and statewide recognition, earning her accolades twice nationally,” said Jessica Richards, marketing coordinator with JP Cullen.

“Alex’s innovative design and communication skills have elevated our brand and set new industry standards.”

During her tenure at JP Cullen, Mielke has served as the president of the Young Leaders group, which is made up of around 70 employees who have been with the company for five years or less.

“Her unique contributions as the first elected Young Leaders president from a nontraditional construction role have been transformative,” Richards said.