Communicator of the Year Amy Griffin – Hooper Corp.

Amy Griffin, who joined Hooper Corp. in late 2020 as director of marketing and community relations, found herself quickly tackling some monumental tasks for the company.

Hooper guided an extensive rebranding effort for Hooper in an extremely short amount of time, as the company completed construction and moved into its new DeForest headquarters in 2021.

The rebranding also brought in an affiliate, General Heating and Air Conditioning, under the Hooper name. In less than 12 months, the two companies were united under one brand and at one location.

“The short timeline associated with relocating to our new corporate headquarters was a huge motivator for fast-tracking Hooper’s rebranding initiatives,” Griffin said. “In conjunction with building a beautiful new campus, we were combining two connected but separate entities in the same location. General Heating and Air Conditioning had operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hooper for more than 20 years, but that area of the business required a name change to go along with their address change.”

Griffin said the most inspiring parts of the rebrand involved creating interior designs for the new buildings on campus. The company’s legacy, values and commitment to safety are on full display in the corporate office, fabrication facility and fleet operation, as seen in larger installations and in small details throughout campus.

“From a communications perspective, the opportunity to impact the overall environment and visual work spaces in such a meaningful way doesn’t come along very often,” Griffin said. “It was a really fun to be able to collaborate and help develop more than just a place to work from.”

Last year, Griffin also worked to implement a new annual initiative known as Hooper’s Month of Caring. It encouraged employees to get involved, give back and volunteer their time and talents.

This year’s installment of the Month of Caring Initiative will include an employee-led, volunteer “frame-up” event for Habitat for Humanity. More than 65 workers will take paid leave to help build the framework for a homeowner selected through Habitat’s application process.