Construction manager of the Year – Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 19, 2023//

Design and construction are in Tracy Lutterman’s DNA.

“When I was six I asked my dad, who was building a shed, ‘Where’s your plan?’” Lutterman recalled. “I drew a home section cut with crayons. I created a path through our wooded lot when I was 10.

“I always knew this was what I wanted to do.”

Today, Lutterman is assistant director of construction management at Northwestern Mutual, where she oversees the building improvement portfolio, maintains the facility master plan and leads a team of project managers to execute the construction.

“I love to change things to make them better, no matter if it’s historic preservation, renovating buildings, new construction or managing a team,” Lutterman said. “I enjoy everything from the vision to the final product. It is so rewarding to see the outcomes of your hard work and make so many great friends along the way.”

Over her 25-year career, Lutterman has led the historic preservation of Johnson’s Wax Research Tower and Administration Building (which was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright), managed the new construction of Fortaleza Hall with world-renowned architect Foster & Partners, and was instrumental to the restoration of Ten Chimneys and Wingspread.

“Tracy’s extensive project resume has granted her extraordinary experience in all facets of design, construction and facility management over the duration of her career,” said Jennifer Herr, principal and senior interior designer with Eppstein Uhen Architects. “The vast experience she brings to every project, coupled with her no-nonsense ability to lead large, complicated project teams, is invaluable in today’s fast paced construction climate.”

“Tracy is one of those individuals that you can count on for pretty much anything,” said colleague Jim King. “She doesn’t just show up to a conversation, she listens intently and utilizes her broad knowledge of how to effectively solve a situation. There have been multiple instances where I have had a need, and she’s able to deliver in a very cost-effective way.”

