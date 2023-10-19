Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

Listen to this article Listen to this article

For Scot Lauwasser, every day on the job is different and full of unique challenges. It’s part of what keeps him engaged as senior regional virtual design construction manager at The Boldt Co.

“Right now I’m involved in such a diverse set of projects, ranging from a new pediatric ICU, a massive paper towel machine, ambulatory clinics and a fully modular hospital expansion,” Lauwasser said. “I love all the different people and teams I get to be a part of to create the best project possible. It’s fulfilling to be part of projects that have a meaningful impact on our community.”

Lauwasser started his career at Boldt with an internship as a field engineer. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he moved into the role of a full-time engineer. After being promoted a couple of times, he then shifted into virtual design and construction, where he supports Boldt’s Midwest team and modular operating group.

“One of the largest challenges in my work is balancing the fast-paced nature of construction with the precision required in design and coordination of the project, making sure we’re getting the right information to the field at the right time so that we can build with continuous flow and no issues stopping work,” he said.

“This speaks to another large challenge, ensuring effective communication across multiple teams, disciplines, stakeholders and often time zones. Aligning the team on what are the priorities, tied to the pull of construction, can be quite complex.”

Colleagues say that Lauwasser is always willing to mentor others and lend a helping hand when needed.

“Over the years, individuals have applauded Scot for his work and expertise because of how much it has made a difference in their careers and even lives,” said Amalia Flatley, marketing manager with Boldt. “He has an unmatchable special talent.”