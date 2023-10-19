Engineer of the Year – Sean Race – WisDOT

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Sean Race, a construction supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, has worked on roadways throughout southeastern Wisconsin for 19 years, and first joined the high-profile Zoo Interchange reconstruction project in Milwaukee County back in 2012.

The Zoo Interchange is the region’s largest roadway project to date. Race oversees construction engineers, inspectors, contractors and other professionals, and his leadership ensures that the project is built correctly.

Reflecting on the massive project in the final weeks leading up to the completion of the North Leg, which represents the last phase of the program, Race put things simply.

“It feels great,” he said. “I’m just really happy to be near the end.”

The North Leg work was delayed by a couple years due to lack of funding. But now, “to have the Zoo Interchange function as originally designed, it’s just a big sense of accomplishment,” Race said. “It was a huge undertaking, and there were a lot of people who had a hand in it.”

It is Race’s job to ensure the project is completed with high quality, while maintaining traffic flow for the interchange’s 350,000 daily motorists. Balancing the needs of construction crews and of travelers is a huge challenge for heavy interstate reconstructions like the Zoo Interchange, he said.

“It starts with design but it continues through construction, and it’s an ongoing process that we work through with the contractors,” said Race.

One of the things Race said he likes about his role at WisDOT is working with large teams and diverse groups of people.

“You meet so many people and everyone does their own part of the work,” he said. “They bring their different perspectives. Everyone has a stake in the game, and everyone has a job to do.”