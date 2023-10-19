Listen to this article Listen to this article

Cameron Evans loves watching buildings come together.

Evans, a project manager at Findorff, has made a big impression on her colleagues and clients since entering the industry in 2018.

“Cameron is one of the most organized young leaders we have,” said Luke Hutchins, Findorff vice president. “She does a very good job with communication with a special ability to capture complex issues and share information and challenges with the team to get solutions. Cameron will take the time to learn the details of an issue and her knowledge shows when leading a team.”

In the infancy of the Odyssey group, the traveling construction group for Findorff, Evans was one of the first people to raise their hand and volunteer to fly 1,600 miles away from home. She was placed in Tucson, Arizona, with the goal of constructing a massive, luxury student housing building.

At that time, she was just three years into her professional career, but the excitement of a new challenge in a new place enticed her.

Colleagues say that Evans brings that same enthusiasm to every project.

“Cam Evans has historically gone above and beyond expectations, filling out the shoes of multiple roles unable to be present on a distant job site,” said Susan Matthews, marketing director at Findorff. “Home for her is wherever Findorff directs her to — she’s content to travel and live in new cities until she gets tired of it.”

Some of her biggest challenges at work revolve around building relationships and trust in new markets. In her current role, Evans is placed in a new location every one to two years to help manage a project.

“With this, I start from scratch,” she said. “It makes you appreciate the relationships you have already built and continue to maintain that much more.”