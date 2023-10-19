Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Cameron Evans – Findorff

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 19, 2023//

Home>2023 Newsmakers of the Year>

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Cameron Evans – Findorff

Rising Young Professional of the Year - Cameron Evans – Findorff

Rising Young Professional of the Year - Cameron Evans – Findorff

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Cameron Evans – Findorff

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 19, 2023//

Listen to this article

Cameron Evans loves watching buildings come together.

Evans, a project manager at Findorff, has made a big impression on her colleagues and clients since entering the industry in 2018.

“Cameron is one of the most organized young leaders we have,” said Luke Hutchins, Findorff vice president. “She does a very good job with communication with a special ability to capture complex issues and share information and challenges with the team to get solutions. Cameron will take the time to learn the details of an issue and her knowledge shows when leading a team.”

In the infancy of the Odyssey group, the traveling construction group for Findorff, Evans was one of the first people to raise their hand and volunteer to fly 1,600 miles away from home. She was placed in Tucson, Arizona, with the goal of constructing a massive, luxury student housing building.

At that time, she was just three years into her professional career, but the excitement of a new challenge in a new place enticed her.
Colleagues say that Evans brings that same enthusiasm to every project.

“Cam Evans has historically gone above and beyond expectations, filling out the shoes of multiple roles unable to be present on a distant job site,” said Susan Matthews, marketing director at Findorff. “Home for her is wherever Findorff directs her to — she’s content to travel and live in new cities until she gets tired of it.”

Some of her biggest challenges at work revolve around building relationships and trust in new markets. In her current role, Evans is placed in a new location every one to two years to help manage a project.

“With this, I start from scratch,” she said. “It makes you appreciate the relationships you have already built and continue to maintain that much more.”

Related Content

Engineer of the Year - Sean Race - WisDOT

Engineer of the Year – Sean Race – WisDOT

Sean Race, a construction supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, has worked on roadways t[...]

October 19, 2023
Rising Young Professional of the Year Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Michael Moe’s family works in real estate, and growing up he saw firsthand the positive impact that construc[...]

October 19, 2023
Rising Young Professional of the Year - Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group

Rising Young Professional of the Year  Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group

Every project has its own struggles, but that doesn’t deter Mitch Gallitz.

October 19, 2023
Construction manager of the Year - Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

Construction manager of the Year – Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

Design and construction are in Tracy Lutterman’s DNA.

October 19, 2023
Educator of the Year Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

For Scot Lauwasser, every day on the job is different and full of unique challenges. It’s part of what keeps[...]

October 19, 2023
Communicator of the Year Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Communicator of the Year Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Alex Mielke checks those boxes and more at JP Cullen, where she works as a marketing manager.

October 19, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles