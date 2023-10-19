Listen to this article Listen to this article

Michael Moe’s family works in real estate, and growing up he saw firsthand the positive impact that construction and development projects can have on neighborhoods.

That experience led him to pursue a career in the industry, and today Moe is the business development coordinator for Greenfire Management Services.

As a native of Wausau and member of the Forest County Potawatomi, Moe helps develop client relationships in the greater Milwaukee area as well as the greater Wausau area.

He coordinates attendance at career fairs to help recruit new talent, in addition to tradeshows and conferences, representing the firm at a national tribal conference in Las Vegas every year.

“Michael is a genuine face of the firm, and the leaders in Greenfire, PBDC and Forest County Potawatomi Community are proud that he represents us,” said Simmi Urbanek, director of marketing at Greenfire.

Moe said that being a member of the Forest County Potawatomi community adds a deeper layer of meaning to his work.

“It allows me to contribute to our tribe and collaborate with other tribally owned businesses. This connection to my heritage and the opportunity to combine it with my skills in marketing, business, and community and economic development make my job particularly fulfilling.”

One of the biggest challenges in his work is navigating the complexities of the real estate market.

“The industry is constantly evolving, and staying up-to-date with market trends, regulations and competition requires continuous learning and adaptability,” Moe said. “Additionally, securing new construction opportunities can be highly competitive, so finding the right projects at the right time while building strong relationships with potential clients is a constant, but fun, challenge.”