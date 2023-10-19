Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 19, 2023//

Home>2023 Newsmakers of the Year>

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Michael Moe – Greenfire Management Services

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 19, 2023//

Listen to this article

Michael Moe’s family works in real estate, and growing up he saw firsthand the positive impact that construction and development projects can have on neighborhoods.

That experience led him to pursue a career in the industry, and today Moe is the business development coordinator for Greenfire Management Services.

As a native of Wausau and member of the Forest County Potawatomi, Moe helps develop client relationships in the greater Milwaukee area as well as the greater Wausau area.

He coordinates attendance at career fairs to help recruit new talent, in addition to tradeshows and conferences, representing the firm at a national tribal conference in Las Vegas every year.

“Michael is a genuine face of the firm, and the leaders in Greenfire, PBDC and Forest County Potawatomi Community are proud that he represents us,” said Simmi Urbanek, director of marketing at Greenfire.

Moe said that being a member of the Forest County Potawatomi community adds a deeper layer of meaning to his work.

“It allows me to contribute to our tribe and collaborate with other tribally owned businesses. This connection to my heritage and the opportunity to combine it with my skills in marketing, business, and community and economic development make my job particularly fulfilling.”

One of the biggest challenges in his work is navigating the complexities of the real estate market.

“The industry is constantly evolving, and staying up-to-date with market trends, regulations and competition requires continuous learning and adaptability,” Moe said. “Additionally, securing new construction opportunities can be highly competitive, so finding the right projects at the right time while building strong relationships with potential clients is a constant, but fun, challenge.”

Related Content

Engineer of the Year - Sean Race - WisDOT

Engineer of the Year – Sean Race – WisDOT

Sean Race, a construction supervisor with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, has worked on roadways t[...]

October 19, 2023
Rising Young Professional of the Year - Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group

Rising Young Professional of the Year  Mitch Gallitz – Walbec Group

Every project has its own struggles, but that doesn’t deter Mitch Gallitz.

October 19, 2023
Rising Young Professional of the Year - Cameron Evans – Findorff

Rising Young Professional of the Year – Cameron Evans – Findorff

Cameron Evans loves watching buildings come together.

October 19, 2023
Construction manager of the Year - Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

Construction manager of the Year – Tracy Lutterman – Northwestern Mutual

Design and construction are in Tracy Lutterman’s DNA.

October 19, 2023
Educator of the Year Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

Educator of the Year – Scot Lauwasser – Boldt

For Scot Lauwasser, every day on the job is different and full of unique challenges. It’s part of what keeps[...]

October 19, 2023
Communicator of the Year Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Communicator of the Year Alex Mielke – JP Cullen

Alex Mielke checks those boxes and more at JP Cullen, where she works as a marketing manager.

October 19, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles