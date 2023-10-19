Listen to this article Listen to this article

Every project has its own struggles, but that doesn’t deter Mitch Gallitz.

Gallitz is an up-and-coming project manager for Payne + Dolan | A Walbec Group Company. The 2020 Northern Michigan University graduate traces his calling to the construction industry back to his childhood.

“My dad has worked in the construction industry his entire career, so I always grew up around construction,” Gallitz said. “I always loved being around the construction industry, and when I was getting older I knew I wanted to join the industry.”

Gallitz has been instrumental in the success of several high-profile projects, including repaving a portion of the field at the University of Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. One of his most impressive achievements was his recent leadership in the project management tasks surrounding the companywide annual Compass event.

This event is held during the off-season and is the premiere team event each year, with more than 1,900 team members participating.

“From the moment he joined our team, Mitch has proven to be an invaluable member,” said Sam Bilhorn, area manager at Payne + Dolan. “He is highly motivated to learn and grow as a project manager, and his dedication extends beyond just our company. He is committed to continuously improving his knowledge of the industry as a whole.”

One of the biggest challenges in his work is managing all of the complex tasks that come with each project.

“There are several things going on every day and managing all aspects of a project when you have a lot of other projects going on at the same time is challenging but very rewarding when it goes well,” he said. “As I get more experience in the industry, I am bidding and managing more complex jobs and there are challenges in understanding the entirety of a project to make sure my bidding is accurate and the project goes well when we go to construct it.”