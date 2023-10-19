Listen to this article Listen to this article

Nathan Derks, project leader and architect at Bray Architects, stands out for his drive to succeed and push the limits.

“I like succeeding because it helps others around me, and builds them up,” Derks said.

Bray leaders have taken note of his rapid growth within the industry. The sixth-year rising young star started out as senior project coordinator upon graduating with a Master’s in architecture. After a series of promotions, Derks passed the six exams necessary to become a licensed architect in 2022, and was soon promoted to his current position.

“Nathan quickly became someone we could depend on to consistently deliver accurate and timely work,” said Clint Selle, vice president and architect at Bray. “He’s an extremely quick learner who seeks assistance when needed and effectively overcomes challenges. Nathan has grown tremendously in his six years at Bray, and is a model for others looking to advance their careers and become a licensed architect.”

Derks has a diverse set of technical skills and possesses a strong ability to transform ideas into compelling visualizations. This has been imperative to his team’s success in bringing clients’ visions to life.

While he enjoys new construction, Derks is particularly inspired by renovations. One of his favorites to work on was the Columbus High School addition and renovation project.

He said the objective of this and similar projects is to honor existing characteristics while “giving lift to something that already exists.”

“Every building has great aspects, you just need to find those and highlight them,” Derks said.

His message to aspiring design professionals: “Always ask why.”

It’s more important, Derks said, to make mistakes and learn from them than be too afraid to take chances.

“We’d rather have your process be wrong than you not thinking at all,” he said.