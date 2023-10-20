Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Consolidated Construction Co. named quality contractor by ABC

By: Daily Reporter Staff//October 20, 2023//

Appleton-based Consolidated Construction Co. was named an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) for the second consecutive year.

The AQC program recognizes world-class contractors that have documented their commitment in five areas: Quality, safety performance, talent management including diversity, equity and inclusion, craft and management education and community relations.

The program’s top contractors set the standard in the contracting community for safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, diversity and quality, said Michael Ballman, president and CEO of ABC.

“Every day, the leaders and employees of Consolidated Construction commit to the highest level of corporate and community achievement, embodying the best of ABC’s membership,” Ballman added.

John Schneider, CEO of Consolidated Construction Co., said the award was a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment at every corner of the organization.

“It signifies a collective effort that spotlights our dedication to not only providing quality construction management services, but also our commitment to investing in our employees and the communities we serve,” Schneider added.

