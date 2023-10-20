Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires//October 20, 2023//

Bruce Morton is a senior loss control consultant in the Milwaukee office of the Marsh McLennan Agency. He can be reached at [email protected].

As fall sets in and the evening and morning walks become cooler and darker, I think of what my therapist told me. “Try and embrace the five senses when outside. Embrace the feelings to let the anxiety go.”

Sitting in your feelings can be super hard but once you can sit in them and let them go, it is so rewarding and uplifting.

For the last four years or so, I have been talking to workers in the construction industry and community about mental health and suicide prevention. But what I forgot to do is take care of myself. Like my wife says, “you can’t save everyone.” For about a year and a half I have been struggling with anxiety after a traumatic incident where I choked on a chicken bone. I finally got up the courage to see a doctor about it. I thought to myself why would a guy who is telling others to get help not take care of himself? Well, the average in the construction industry for an employee to get help for a mental health issue is up to 11 years!

After seeing a doctor in July and going on medication for anxiety, I thought that would do the trick. I started taking my first anxiety medication while in Montana visiting my son’s residential facility where he had stayed for 15 months. This was emotional and healing all at the same time. But the medication wasn’t helping. I wasn’t sleeping and spent the entire trip with body shakes.

So, onto the next medication for 60 days. The medication was better, but not what I was looking for. Back to the doctor and now on my third medication in four months. This one is working better and clearing my head. I’ve also chosen to seek therapy, which, after three sessions, seems to be helping as well. It’s hard but rewarding. As a good friend told me, I need to unpack my suitcase as I help others.

With this newfound clarity my friend Kat Musni and I developed a training session dealing with mental and physical health and how that affects you as a person. We are doing our first class tomorrow and have four more scheduled in November and December. Reach out to me if you have an interest in hosting a class at your office.

Making this connection is so important for yourself, your family, your co-workers, and friends. Your self-care journey can be a hard one to travel, but once you embrace it and build it into your week, it will make you a better person for the people mentioned above. A self-care journey looks different for everyone. Mine is working out with my wife, bootcamp, golfing, hiking. I find that working out helps relieve my anxiety.

I will continue to share my journey and its successes and failures during our new training class in hopes of inspiring others to help themselves. We don’t know what others are going through so just be as supportive as you can. And please please refer them to someone who can assist. This could be calling 988, or NAMI, or my nonprofit website – Resources | Wisconsin Construction Wellness Community | Wisconsin (wisconsinwell.org).

As my friend Kat Musni says, “DO SOMETHING THAT MAKES YOU HAPPY TODAY!”

You can find her workouts here – Kitty Hug Fitness

Our nonprofit will have a technical meeting in February on substance abuse and how that affects the workplace. In April we’ll host another Mental Health First aid class. So, look for those meetings and hope to see you there!

