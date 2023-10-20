Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 23, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Rick Benedict//October 20, 2023//

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.

For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].

Time  City Project  Project Center ID Mandatory
1:00 PM Virtual Racine County, Architects and Engineers for Design and Construction Phase Administrative Services for Racine County Behavioral Health Building 878714 No
10:00 AM Milwaukee City of Milwaukee,                                                                                          Milwaukee City Hall Temporary Façade Stabilization 878956 No
8:30 AM Oshkosh City of Oshkosh, Oshkosh Fire Department Statin 15 Trench Drain Replacement 878108 Yes
10:00 AM Waupun Re-Bid – HVAC Controls Replacement, John C. Burke Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Waupun 874963 No
11:00 AM Madison City of Madison,                                                                  Unit Well 19 Treatment System Addition 879121 No
2:00 PM West Bend City of West Bend,                                                              GAC Treatment Facility 873518 No
9:00 AM Sun Prairie City of Sun Prairie,                                                           Public Safety Facilities Renovations 878696 Yes
9:00 AM Green Bay Brown County, Neville Public Museum Public Restroom Update 878618 Yes
9:00 AM Waukesha City of Waukesha, Demolition and Asbestos Abatement of 2525 Meadowbrook Rd 878432 No
10:00 AM Eagle GPC, MEP Bidders, Tavern Renovations, Old World Wisconsin Ethnic Outdoor Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Town of Eagle 870051-GPC                  870060-MEP No
9:00 AM Waukesha Waukesha County,                                                                 2023 BAS Upgrades 874913 No
10:00 AM Baraboo Wisconsin & Southern Railroad, Reedsburg Sub Bridge 363 MP 173.19 Bridge Rehabilitation Project 879356 No
10:00 AM Franklin City of Franklin,                                                               Elevated Water Storage Tank 877603 No
10:00 AM Chippewa Falls GPC Bidders, Elevator Upgrades, Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Center, Department of Corrections, Chippewa Falls 871308-GPC No
10:30 AM Verona City of Verona, North Pump Station and Electrical System Upgrade 875584 No
11:00 AM Superior GPC, MEP Bidders, Sports and Activity Fields Redevelopment, University of Wisconsin – Superior 874977-GPC    874979-MEP No
11:00 AM Washburn Bayfield County, Roof & Building Improvements at Northern Lights Services, Inc. 877055 Yes
1:00 PM Ashland The BRICK Ministries, Inc, Renovation of the Existing Building 879185 No

