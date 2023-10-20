Pre-Bid Meetings – Week of October 23, 2023

Get the latest details on pre-bid meetings for projects across the state of Wisconsin.
For more details and directions please use Wisconsin Project Center’s Online database at wiprojectcenter.com Not a subscriber to Wisconsin Project Center online? Subscribe now or contact [email protected].
|Time
|City
|Project
|Project Center ID
|Mandatory
|1:00 PM
|Virtual
|Racine County, Architects and Engineers for Design and Construction Phase Administrative Services for Racine County Behavioral Health Building
|878714
|No
|10:00 AM
|Milwaukee
|City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee City Hall Temporary Façade Stabilization
|878956
|No
|8:30 AM
|Oshkosh
|City of Oshkosh, Oshkosh Fire Department Statin 15 Trench Drain Replacement
|878108
|Yes
|10:00 AM
|Waupun
|Re-Bid – HVAC Controls Replacement, John C. Burke Correctional Center, Department of Corrections, Waupun
|874963
|No
|11:00 AM
|Madison
|City of Madison, Unit Well 19 Treatment System Addition
|879121
|No
|2:00 PM
|West Bend
|City of West Bend, GAC Treatment Facility
|873518
|No
|9:00 AM
|Sun Prairie
|City of Sun Prairie, Public Safety Facilities Renovations
|878696
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Green Bay
|Brown County, Neville Public Museum Public Restroom Update
|878618
|Yes
|9:00 AM
|Waukesha
|City of Waukesha, Demolition and Asbestos Abatement of 2525 Meadowbrook Rd
|878432
|No
|10:00 AM
|Eagle
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Tavern Renovations, Old World Wisconsin Ethnic Outdoor Museum, Wisconsin Historical Society, Town of Eagle
|870051-GPC 870060-MEP
|No
|9:00 AM
|Waukesha
|Waukesha County, 2023 BAS Upgrades
|874913
|No
|10:00 AM
|Baraboo
|Wisconsin & Southern Railroad, Reedsburg Sub Bridge 363 MP 173.19 Bridge Rehabilitation Project
|879356
|No
|10:00 AM
|Franklin
|City of Franklin, Elevated Water Storage Tank
|877603
|No
|10:00 AM
|Chippewa Falls
|GPC Bidders, Elevator Upgrades, Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Center, Department of Corrections, Chippewa Falls
|871308-GPC
|No
|10:30 AM
|Verona
|City of Verona, North Pump Station and Electrical System Upgrade
|875584
|No
|11:00 AM
|Superior
|GPC, MEP Bidders, Sports and Activity Fields Redevelopment, University of Wisconsin – Superior
|874977-GPC 874979-MEP
|No
|11:00 AM
|Washburn
|Bayfield County, Roof & Building Improvements at Northern Lights Services, Inc.
|877055
|Yes
|1:00 PM
|Ashland
|The BRICK Ministries, Inc, Renovation of the Existing Building
|879185
|No