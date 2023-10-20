Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Unions would be allowed at workplace inspections under OSHA proposal

By: Ethan Duran//October 20, 2023//

OSHA increases penalties for 2023

In August, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) proposed a rule that would allow more third parties who could participate in an OSHA inspection.

The rule would allow a representative of the employer and a representative authorized by employees to accompany an OSHA inspector during a walkaround, according to an executive summary. The representative wouldn’t be required to be an employee.

The proposal is an amendment of the Representatives of Employers and Employee regulation by removing the requirement that an employee representative must be an employee of the company under inspection. “The representative(s) authorized by employees may be an employee of the employer or a third party.”

The existing rule requires the designated representative to be an employee of said company. The proposed rule said the third-party representative would be found “reasonably necessary to conduct of an effective and thorough physical inspection of the workplace by virtue of their knowledge, skills or experience.”

Currently, a comment period is open for the proposed rule on the Federal Register. OSHA announced the comment period would be extended to Nov. 13.

In 2013, OSHA issued a letter of interpretation to an industrial workers’ union representative, responding positively that a union or a community organization could perform walkarounds on behalf of workers. Later in 2016, legal challenges stacked against the letter and a district court found that OSHA’s interpretation wasn’t consistent with the Code of Federal Regulations.

Some critics have responded the proposed rule favors organized labor over employers. Employers concerns include property rights, protection of trade secrets and the influence of advocacy groups.

According to a blog post by Marc Freedman, the vice president of employment policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, its possible OSHA’s plans could allow union officials to accompany OSHA inspectors on walk-around inspections at non-union jobsites.

OSHA officials said the Occupational Safety and Health Act gives the employer and employees the right to have a representative authorized by them to accompany OSHA officials during an inspection.

The proposal doesn’t change rules over OSHA inspectors’ authority to determine if an individual is authorized by employees. Inspectors can still stop individuals from joining the walkaround if their behavior disrupts a fair or orderly inspection, officials added.

