Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Another Milwaukee commission approves second shot for New Land Enterprises apartment plans

By: Ethan Duran//October 26, 2023//

Home>Commercial Construction>

Another Milwaukee commission approves second shot for New Land Enterprises apartment plans

The Renaissance Farwell apartments. Rendering courtesy of Korb + Associates Architects

Another Milwaukee commission approves second shot for New Land Enterprises apartment plans

By: Ethan Duran//October 26, 2023//

Listen to this article

The City of Milwaukee Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee on Tuesday gave the green light to New Land Enterprises‘ revised apartment project for North Farwell Avenue, likely sending it to the Milwaukee Common Council for review at the end of October.

The developer wants to build “Renaissance Farwell,” a 24-story building with 346 apartments at North Farwell Avenue and East Curtis Place between the Mexican Consulate and Renaissance Place.

The zoning committee voted 4-0 to approve the plans. In May, several city committees including the Common Council approved New Lands’ previous plans, when it originally proposed a 25-story building with 314 apartments.

The starting rent at these apartments will be $1,500, according to a project official. The apartment complex will target both young professionals in their 20’s and 30’s, but also empty nesters who aren’t interested in maintaining a house.

The apartment is also located near city bus and streetcar lines. The project will prioritize the pedestrian experience on Farwell, said Sam Leichtling, a city planning manager for Milwaukee.

At a prior meeting, architect Jason Korb said there was a higher demand for smaller apartments and the developer had trouble renting out units larger than 1200 square feet. Korb + Associates Architects are providing architectural services for this project.

“New Land’s market analysis indicated that a few of the units in the northwestern corner of our apartment building were larger than the market is accepting right now, so we’ve scaled that corner back. In general, in the same footprint, sized down the number of units,” Korb previously said.

The apartment complex will provide at least 18 parking stalls for the Mexican Consulate and 40 stalls for Renaissance Place, project plans showed. The proposal retains a one-to-one ratio for parking spots and units, city staff said.

Another residential tower proposal located a few blocks away, 1550 N. Prospect Ave., is still in limbo according to multiple reports.

Related Content

West Allis Plan Commission gives thumbs up to Mandel Group’s 51-unit apartment proposal

Mandel Group's latest proposal will be located next to the existing SoNa Lofts, joining a wave of multifamily [...]

October 27, 2023

Displaced tenants reach settlement with Community Within the Corridor developers

Displaced residents of the Community Within the Corridor in Milwaukee are receiving a class action settlement [...]

October 26, 2023

Wangard Partners will build two more apartment buildings near the Locklyn Apartments

An additional 46 apartment units will enter a hot housing market in Oconomowoc.

October 19, 2023

Construction Inclusion Week shares resources for building a diverse workforce

Construction Inclusion Week is expected to have more than 5,000 participating firms this year.

October 19, 2023

BUILDING BLOCKS: CG Schmidt, Bray Architects lead Ixonia Elementary School expansion

The project is the first phase of a $38.65 million referendum held in the spring.

October 18, 2023

Hoffman breaks ground for Appleton area elementary school

The Appleton Area School District on Monday broke ground on Sandy Slope Elementary, according to Hoffman Plann[...]

October 18, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles