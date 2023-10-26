Listen to this article Listen to this article

The City of Milwaukee Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee on Tuesday gave the green light to New Land Enterprises‘ revised apartment project for North Farwell Avenue, likely sending it to the Milwaukee Common Council for review at the end of October.

The developer wants to build “Renaissance Farwell,” a 24-story building with 346 apartments at North Farwell Avenue and East Curtis Place between the Mexican Consulate and Renaissance Place.

The zoning committee voted 4-0 to approve the plans. In May, several city committees including the Common Council approved New Lands’ previous plans, when it originally proposed a 25-story building with 314 apartments.

The starting rent at these apartments will be $1,500, according to a project official. The apartment complex will target both young professionals in their 20’s and 30’s, but also empty nesters who aren’t interested in maintaining a house.

The apartment is also located near city bus and streetcar lines. The project will prioritize the pedestrian experience on Farwell, said Sam Leichtling, a city planning manager for Milwaukee.

At a prior meeting, architect Jason Korb said there was a higher demand for smaller apartments and the developer had trouble renting out units larger than 1200 square feet. Korb + Associates Architects are providing architectural services for this project.

“New Land’s market analysis indicated that a few of the units in the northwestern corner of our apartment building were larger than the market is accepting right now, so we’ve scaled that corner back. In general, in the same footprint, sized down the number of units,” Korb previously said.

The apartment complex will provide at least 18 parking stalls for the Mexican Consulate and 40 stalls for Renaissance Place, project plans showed. The proposal retains a one-to-one ratio for parking spots and units, city staff said.

Another residential tower proposal located a few blocks away, 1550 N. Prospect Ave., is still in limbo according to multiple reports.