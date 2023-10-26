Listen to this article Listen to this article

The displaced residents of the Community Within the Corridor are receiving a class action settlement, after more than 150 people in spring evacuated the East Block of the development in Milwaukee.

In March, the Milwaukee Health Department ordered residents to vacate the East Block of the housing complex on North 32nd and West Center Streets after testing found high levels of trichloroethylene (TCE) indoors. The chemical is known to cause cancer and poses a high threat to pregnant women. In June, attorneys representing several former residents filed a class action lawsuit against the developer.

According to court records, each household affected will receive $25,000 in damages. The lawsuit represented people who lived in 21 units, so the total damages are $525,000.

If a tenant suffers from future health consequences from TCE exposure, they will have the right to pursue personal injury claims against the developers, court records showed.

A statement from attorneys at law firm Barton Cerjak S.C., who are representing displaced residents, said the lawsuit was meant to give closure to those who were displaced and a chance for a new beginning.

“Following a productive mediation, we are pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement agreement, which is currently pending court approval,” attorneys said in a statement.

“The settlement—which provides the residents of each unit with $25,000 and preserves their right to bring claims related to adverse health effects from TCE exposure—is an important victory for tenants, especially in light of the distressing stories that have emerged concerning other developments in this area in recent months. Overall, we hope the settlement will provide displaced residents with a sense of closure and facilitate the possibility of a new beginning for the development all while acting as a call to improve the quality of housing options in neighborhoods across Milwaukee,” the statement continued.

After the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources found high levels of TCE inside the development, the Community Within the Corridor developers gave residents the option to voluntarily terminate their lease with a $5,000 compensation package and waiver for past or future claims against the developer.

Built out of the former Briggs & Stratton industrial complex, the Community Within the Corridor was a mixed-use campus with 197 apartments, according to the developer website. The project was led by Minnesota-based Roers Companies and Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc.