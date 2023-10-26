Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wisconsin State Building Commission OKs $388.7 million in projects

By: Ethan Duran//October 26, 2023//

Home>Construction>

Wisconsin State Building Commission OKs $388.7 million in projects

Wisconsin biennial budget

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republican-controlled Legislature that he signed July 5, 2023, in Madison. (AP File Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

Wisconsin State Building Commission OKs $388.7 million in projects

By: Ethan Duran//October 26, 2023//

Listen to this article

The Wisconsin State Building Commission on Wednesday approved $388.7 million on key projects across the state, according to a statement from Gov. Tony Evers.

The commission reviewed a total of 29 requests from various state agencies and the Universities of Wisconsin to construct and maintain different facilities.

Evers, who serves as chair of the commission, praised the approval and highlighted the Wisconsin History Center on Capitol Square. The Wisconsin Historical Society asked for more than $160 million to build the 114,500-square-foot facility in Madison.

“The projects approved today by the Commission will not only support jobs, bolster our economy, and improve the quality of life here in Wisconsin, they will help our state grow and build for the 21st Century. I am also glad to see the approval of funding for the construction of a new facility for the Wisconsin History Center on the Capitol Square, which will help ensure this important Wisconsin institution remains a hub of statewide history, education, and outreach for future generations,” Evers added.

Here are the approved projects the governor’s office highlighted.

  • Security improvements at Taycheedah Correctional Institution. Department of Corrections officials requested $6.58 in bonding
  • Renovations and expansion of a Patient Admissions Area at Winnebago Mental Health Institute. The Department of Health Services requested $34.5 million in bonding and segregated revenue
  • Construction of a new Motor Vehicle Storage Building at the Waupaca Readiness Center. The Department of Military Affairs (DVA) asked for $2.56 million
  • Repairs at Pattison State Park and a new student dormitory at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
  • Construction of a Centralized Field Equipment Facility at the Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requested $1.38 million
  • Replacement and renovations of campground toilet/shower buildings at different state parks, including Wissota State Park and Peninsula State Park
  • Construction of a Fishery and Water Quality Field Operations Facility in the DNR’s South-Central region. The DNR requested $3.12 million
  • Construction of a versatile field support building at the DNR’s Dodgeville Service Center. The agency requested $3.77 million
  • Expansion of the Administration Building at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The DVA requested $3.7 million
  • Construction of the Wisconsin History Center on Capitol Square
  • Support for the construction of a Food and Farm Exploration Center in Plover. This was a non-state grant, and Farming for the Future Foundation, Inc. requested $3 million
  • Construction of a 550-stall parking garage and an addition to the existing police services building at University of Wisconsin (UW)-La Crosse’s Center for the Arts. The university system requested $27.6 million
  • Exterior envelope repairs and renovation to the fire suppression system at UW-Madison.
  • Authorization of 27 maintenance and repair projects in various state departments, including Administration, Corrections and Health Services. The projects are spread out across 15 counties
  • Release of around $54 million in design funds for construction projects included in the 2023-25 Capital Budget

Evers is the chair of the building commission. The commission is made up of six Wisconsin lawmakers and one citizen member.

Related Content

West Allis Plan Commission gives thumbs up to Mandel Group’s 51-unit apartment proposal

Mandel Group's latest proposal will be located next to the existing SoNa Lofts, joining a wave of multifamily [...]

October 27, 2023

Strike on Great Lakes shipping artery impacting steel, salt for roads

A strike has shut down all shipping on the St. Lawrence Seaway, interrupting exports of grain and other goods [...]

October 26, 2023

WisDOT starts $4 million highway project in Kenosha County

Racine-based A.W. Oakes & Son was contracted to work on the Wisconsin Highway 50.

October 26, 2023

Another Milwaukee commission approves second shot for New Land Enterprises apartment plans

A Milwaukee commission approved plans for a high rise apartment building proposed by developer New Land Enterp[...]

October 26, 2023
American Family Field Rebovations

Republicans float changes to win approval for funding Milwaukee Brewers stadium repairs

Wisconsin Republicans floated changes Wednesday to a funding proposal for Milwaukee Brewers stadium repairs in[...]

October 25, 2023

NAMC-WI responds to WisDOT disadvantaged business report

WisDOT published a study on its progress with a disadvantaged business enterprise program, however the state's[...]

October 25, 2023

Polls

Is the labor shortage getting:

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Today’s News

See All Today's News

Commentary

Project Profiles

See All Project Profiles