The Wisconsin State Building Commission on Wednesday approved $388.7 million on key projects across the state, according to a statement from Gov. Tony Evers.

The commission reviewed a total of 29 requests from various state agencies and the Universities of Wisconsin to construct and maintain different facilities.

Evers, who serves as chair of the commission, praised the approval and highlighted the Wisconsin History Center on Capitol Square. The Wisconsin Historical Society asked for more than $160 million to build the 114,500-square-foot facility in Madison.

“The projects approved today by the Commission will not only support jobs, bolster our economy, and improve the quality of life here in Wisconsin, they will help our state grow and build for the 21st Century. I am also glad to see the approval of funding for the construction of a new facility for the Wisconsin History Center on the Capitol Square, which will help ensure this important Wisconsin institution remains a hub of statewide history, education, and outreach for future generations,” Evers added.

Here are the approved projects the governor’s office highlighted.

Security improvements at Taycheedah Correctional Institution. Department of Corrections officials requested $6.58 in bonding

Renovations and expansion of a Patient Admissions Area at Winnebago Mental Health Institute. The Department of Health Services requested $34.5 million in bonding and segregated revenue

Construction of a new Motor Vehicle Storage Building at the Waupaca Readiness Center. The Department of Military Affairs (DVA) asked for $2.56 million

Repairs at Pattison State Park and a new student dormitory at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Construction of a Centralized Field Equipment Facility at the Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requested $1.38 million

Replacement and renovations of campground toilet/shower buildings at different state parks, including Wissota State Park and Peninsula State Park

Construction of a Fishery and Water Quality Field Operations Facility in the DNR’s South-Central region. The DNR requested $3.12 million

Construction of a versatile field support building at the DNR’s Dodgeville Service Center. The agency requested $3.77 million

Expansion of the Administration Building at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The DVA requested $3.7 million

Construction of the Wisconsin History Center on Capitol Square

Support for the construction of a Food and Farm Exploration Center in Plover. This was a non-state grant, and Farming for the Future Foundation, Inc. requested $3 million

Construction of a 550-stall parking garage and an addition to the existing police services building at University of Wisconsin (UW)-La Crosse’s Center for the Arts. The university system requested $27.6 million

Exterior envelope repairs and renovation to the fire suppression system at UW-Madison.

Authorization of 27 maintenance and repair projects in various state departments, including Administration, Corrections and Health Services. The projects are spread out across 15 counties

Release of around $54 million in design funds for construction projects included in the 2023-25 Capital Budget

Evers is the chair of the building commission. The commission is made up of six Wisconsin lawmakers and one citizen member.